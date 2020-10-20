General Motors To Invest Nearly $2 Billion In Spring Hill Manufacturing Plant

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and General Motors officials announced Tuesday that the automaker will invest nearly $2 billion in its Spring Hill manufacturing plant to build fully electric vehicles, including the all-new, luxury Cadillac LYRIQ.This announcement adds to the more than $2.3 billion GM has invested in the Spring Hill manufacturing plant since 2010.The Spring Hill plant will be GM’s third electric vehicle manufacturing site, and the first outside of the state of Michigan.Through this investment, GM’s Spring Hill paint and body shops will undergo major expansions, and general assembly will receive comprehensive upgrades, which include new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling.Renovation and construction will begin immediately. In addition to the new, fully electric Cadillac LYRIQ, traditionally powered Cadillac products, including the XT6 and XT5, will continue to be built in Spring Hill.GM’s Spring Hill manufacturing plant is the automaker’s largest facility in North America. The flexible vehicle assembly plant and Global Propulsion Systems plant are located on 2,100 acres with 700 of those acres dedicated to farming and an additional 100 acres dedicated to a wildlife habitat.According to the Center for Automotive Research, GM’s employment in Tennessee produces a 6.8 employment multiplier—which means there are 5.8 other jobs in the Tennessee economy for every direct GM hourly and salaried job in the state.Tennessee is home to three OEMs and more than 900 automotive suppliers. The state is ranked No. 1 in the Southeast for automotive employment, with over 120,000 Tennesseans employed by automotive establishments.Governor Lee said, “Tennessee is committed to supporting the growth of advanced manufacturing, and in the automotive sector, the focus is on electric vehicles. This substantial investment by General Motors will support our efforts to become a leading state for electric vehicle manufacturing, and we thank GM, Maury County and Spring Hill for their continued partnership.”TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said, “Today marks a new milestone in Tennessee’s partnership with General Motors. GM has invested billions in the state over the years, but this nearly $2 billion investment represents the largest single expansion investment ever made in our state. We appreciate GM and its leadership for this significant investment in our state and for its ongoing commitment to Spring Hill and its workforce.”Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing, said, “These investments demonstrate how committed we are to an all-electric future, and how we are investing in our communities and our employees to achieve that future by working together. The partnership from the State of Tennessee and Maury County were key elements in making this investment possible and I am very excited to see Spring Hill Assembly play a leading role in our journey to transform the future of transportation.”Andy Ogles, Maury County Mayor, said, “Over the last few months I have had the privilege of working with Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and our partners at General Motors on this project. As one of the key negotiators I can tell you firsthand how important this is not just for our community and Tennessee, but for all of North America. This partnership not only continues our legacy as a leader in manufacturing, it also and importantly secures General Motors at the forefront and as an innovator in EV technology and furthers their mission of an all-electric, zero emissions future. We are excited about this partnership, and the leadership that GM is taking in this rapidly evolving industry.”John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development, said, “TVA is proud to support innovative companies, like General Motors invest and grow in the Valley. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth and we are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Maury Alliance and Middle Tennessee Industrial Development Association to celebrate this announcement and look forward to GM’s future business success.”Senator Joey Hensley said, “It is exciting to see General Motors bring this new and significant investment to Spring Hill, especially as they expand their technological capabilities with electric vehicle production. This expansion will not only strengthen our local economy, but it also positions the company for continued success and future growth. I appreciate the work of local and state officials for securing this investment and look forward to its benefit to our community.”Representative Scott Cepicky said, "General Motors is a valued employer in Spring Hill and their commitment speaks to our favorable business climate, but also our ability to provide the highly-skilled workforce they need. I commend General Motors for their vision to lead in innovation and environmental sustainability as more people increasingly demand electric cars.”