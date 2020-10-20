 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 80.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Industrial Development Board May Go From 7 Members To 9

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The City Industrial Development Board may move from seven members to nine.

City Council members noted how complicated it is to make reappointments under a system where there is a rotation of members from Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4, 5, 6 and 7, 8, 9 each time there is an opening.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell recommended the move to nine members so each council member will have a selection.

Currently, there are no IDB members from Districts 5, 6, 8 or 9.

The council was told that the terms of four members have expired - Ray Adkins, Jimmy Rodgers, Jelena Butler and Alan Lebovitz.

Councilman Mitchell said Mr. Lebovitz is not seeking re-appointment. "He's done," the councilman said.

However, the other three would like to serve again.

Council Chairman Chip Henderson recommended that council members from Districts 4, 5 and 6 get together to make the choice on the Lebovitz post. He said in the meantime the council can begin steps to go to nine members.

District 4 Councilman Darrin Ledford said he would yield to the wishes of the other two council members since District 4 already has two on the panel.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said when some members want to stay on that should not be automatic. She said there may be some in the community who would make good members and would like a turn.

The IDB was set up under its charter for seven members and six-year terms.

City Attorney Phil Noblett said the city would have to take steps to get their charter changed to allow nine members. He said he would check first to see if that is okay with current IDB members, then move it on to the City Council.

Regina McDevitt has been named as director of the Chattanooga Family Justice Center. She previously was chief operating officer of the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Valerie

Meara Knowles has been named constituent representative in the office of the mayor of Chattanooga. She was introduced to the City Council on Tuesday. Ms. Knowles earlier was director of

The City Industrial Development Board may move from seven members to nine. City Council members noted how complicated it is to make reappointments under a system where there is a rotation



Regina McDevitt Named Director Of Chattanooga Family Justice Center

Regina McDevitt Named Director Of Chattanooga Family Justice Center

Regina McDevitt has been named as director of the Chattanooga Family Justice Center. She previously was chief operating officer of the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Valerie Radu earlier headed the Family Justice Center, which is located in Brainerd.

Meara Knowles Named Constituent Representative In Mayor's Office

Meara Knowles Named Constituent Representative In Mayor's Office

Meara Knowles has been named constituent representative in the office of the mayor of Chattanooga. She was introduced to the City Council on Tuesday. Ms. Knowles earlier was director of campaigns for UnifiEd.

BBB Identity Protection Day Failure

BBB Identity Protection Day Failure

I was truly disappointed in the BBB's actions on Saturday. They advertised a Shred and Prescription Medication take-back day in order to help protect identity. It was advertised from 9 a.m.-noon. I arrived on Saturday before 11 a.m., more than an hour before the scheduled and advertised end. I found a line of cars going both ways on Lee Highway, blocking traffic in both directions.

Roy Exum: Stewart Statue Will Stay

Roy Exum: Stewart Statue Will Stay

There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it's worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7

Covenant Athletes Named To USA South Week 7 Decade Athletes of the Week

Covenant Athletes Named To USA South Week 7 Decade Athletes of the Week

In the absence of competition in the fall semester and its postponement to the spring semester, the USA South Athletic Conference will continue selecting athletes of the week. The selections, however, will not be based on current competition but instead the nominees will be those who earned an athlete of the week honor in a particular category within the current week over the past


