Industrial Development Board May Go From 7 Members To 9

The City Industrial Development Board may move from seven members to nine.

City Council members noted how complicated it is to make reappointments under a system where there is a rotation of members from Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4, 5, 6 and 7, 8, 9 each time there is an opening.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell recommended the move to nine members so each council member will have a selection.

Currently, there are no IDB members from Districts 5, 6, 8 or 9.

The council was told that the terms of four members have expired - Ray Adkins, Jimmy Rodgers, Jelena Butler and Alan Lebovitz.

Councilman Mitchell said Mr. Lebovitz is not seeking re-appointment. "He's done," the councilman said.

However, the other three would like to serve again.

Council Chairman Chip Henderson recommended that council members from Districts 4, 5 and 6 get together to make the choice on the Lebovitz post. He said in the meantime the council can begin steps to go to nine members.

District 4 Councilman Darrin Ledford said he would yield to the wishes of the other two council members since District 4 already has two on the panel.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said when some members want to stay on that should not be automatic. She said there may be some in the community who would make good members and would like a turn.

The IDB was set up under its charter for seven members and six-year terms.

City Attorney Phil Noblett said the city would have to take steps to get their charter changed to allow nine members. He said he would check first to see if that is okay with current IDB members, then move it on to the City Council.

