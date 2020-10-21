 Wednesday, October 21, 2020 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


City Council Rejects Another Short Term Vacation Rental On The Southside

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The City Council has rejected another short term vacation rental on the Southside.

The panel, on the recommendation of Councilman Erskine Oglesby, turned down the application of Karen & Joonho Lee at 64 E. 17th St.

Once again Ken Hays, a nearby resident, again spoke in opposition.

Mr.

Hays, who is planning a run for City Council, said he was representing six different neighbors.

He said the neighborhood is not opposed to rentals, but said the process needs to include some percentage limit for a particular section. He said that is now missing from the short term vacation rental regulations.

Ian Pfieffer, of the PMI management group, said the Lees live out of town, and bought the unit for visits here. He said when they are not using it, they would like to earn rental income on it.

He said there are no active rentals in the new two-story complex at 64 E. 17th.

The City Council recently turned down a similar request on E. 17th. Another was withdrawn.


October 21, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

October 21, 2020

City Council Rejects Another Short Term Vacation Rental On The Southside

October 21, 2020

More Than A Million Tennesseans Have Voted Early


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ANDERSON-BRAKE, KIMBERLY KAYE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 10/14/2020 1 BOWLING, QUADARIUS ... (click for more)

The City Council has rejected another short term vacation rental on the Southside. The panel, on the recommendation of Councilman Erskine Oglesby, turned down the application of Karen & ... (click for more)

Through the sixth day of early voting in Tennessee, 1,085,384 voters have cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election. “The massive turnout shows Tennesseans' confidence in the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ANDERSON-BRAKE, KIMBERLY KAYE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 10/14/2020 1 BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE THEFT OVER $2,500 10/14/2020 1 CAMPBELL, LARRY LAMAR CRIMINAL LITTERING 10/14/2020 1 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION 10/14/2020 2 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES DRIVING ... (click for more)

City Council Rejects Another Short Term Vacation Rental On The Southside

The City Council has rejected another short term vacation rental on the Southside. The panel, on the recommendation of Councilman Erskine Oglesby, turned down the application of Karen & Joonho Lee at 64 E. 17th St. Once again Ken Hays, a nearby resident, again spoke in opposition. Mr. Hays, who is planning a run for City Council, said he was representing six different ... (click for more)

Opinion

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google - And Response

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Bets On Biden

At first blush the news that Chattanooga’s largest public hospital ended its fiscal year with $35.3 million net income is miraculous, particularly when every hospital in America is reeling after being decimated by the curse of the COVID-19 virus. Far be it from me to cast doubt on a certified independent audit, and we all understand that $35.3 million net doesn’t include interest, ... (click for more)

Sports

SOCON Announces 2021 Spring Football Schedule

The Southern Conference announced an eight-game schedule for the spring 2021 football season today. The Mocs have four home events on the slate, along with four road games, to determine the league champion. UTC opens at home against VMI on Feb. 20, followed by another home game on Feb. 27 against Wofford. The Mocs first road contest is at The Citadel on March 6, followed by an ... (click for more)

Zeca Announces Retirement From Chattanooga FC

Today, Jose “Zeca” Ferraz announced that after eight years with Chattanooga’s Football Club, he will retire from professional soccer. This Saturday October 24th, when Jose “Zeca” Ferraz takes the field for Chattanooga Football Club against Maryland Bobcats FC, it will be his last as a professional player with the club. “I’d like to thank everyone that’s been part of my journey” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors