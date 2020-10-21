City Council Rejects Another Short Term Vacation Rental On The Southside

The City Council has rejected another short term vacation rental on the Southside.

The panel, on the recommendation of Councilman Erskine Oglesby, turned down the application of Karen & Joonho Lee at 64 E. 17th St.

Once again Ken Hays, a nearby resident, again spoke in opposition.

Mr.

Hays, who is planning a run for City Council, said he was representing six different neighbors.

He said the neighborhood is not opposed to rentals, but said the process needs to include some percentage limit for a particular section. He said that is now missing from the short term vacation rental regulations.

Ian Pfieffer, of the PMI management group, said the Lees live out of town, and bought the unit for visits here. He said when they are not using it, they would like to earn rental income on it.

He said there are no active rentals in the new two-story complex at 64 E. 17th.

The City Council recently turned down a similar request on E. 17th. Another was withdrawn.