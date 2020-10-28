 Wednesday, October 28, 2020 74.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Blood Donors Support The Meigs Community By Donating Late Into The Night; But Need For Blood Continues

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Blood Assurance responded to the school bus crash in Meigs County yesterday afternoon by extending center hours until 10 p.m., while seeing donors until the early morning hours. Over 700 donors gave blood yesterday in support of community solidarity with hundreds making appointments to come back to donate later this week when more appointments are available. From 4 p.m.-midnight, Blood Assurance saw 95 first time donors on Tuesday. "The communities truly understand the meaning of donating blood in response to such a tragic event," officials said.

“We have been experiencing a very critical need over the last several weeks,” said J.B.
Gaskins president and CEO at Blood Assurance. “The outpouring of support that we have seen over the last 24 hours is amazing. This community really shines in times of darkness; however, we need the community to understand that blood is needed every single day.”

"The need for blood never stops as traumas, births and routine surgeries continue every day," officials said. "Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors. Donating blood is a great way to help the community and if every donor who gave once a year gave twice, there would never be a blood shortage." 

Blood Assurance is open until 10 p.m. Wednesday and until 7 p.m. Thursday at the following centers: Downtown Chattanooga, Cleveland, Gunbarrel, Hixson, Fort Oglethorpe and Dalton. Regular hours will resume on Friday and Cleveland and Downtown Chattanooga will open this Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Blood Assurance is also hosting a two-day drive at First Baptist Church of Decatur in Meigs County on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Appointments are required. 

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only. 

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.

October 28, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

October 28, 2020

Blood Donors Support The Meigs Community By Donating Late Into The Night; But Need For Blood Continues

October 28, 2020

REAL ID Goes Into Effect Oct. 1, 2021


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BERRY, DAVID PAUL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MANUF. MARIJUANA 10/28/2020 1 BROWN, ANTHONY ... (click for more)

Blood Assurance responded to the school bus crash in Meigs County yesterday afternoon by extending center hours until 10 p.m., while seeing donors until the early morning hours. Over 700 donors ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security reminds Tennesseans that one year from today, the REAL ID Act of 2005 will go into effect. Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, individuals seeking ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BERRY, DAVID PAUL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MANUF. MARIJUANA 10/28/2020 1 BROWN, ANTHONY JERMAINE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 10/28/2020 1 DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 10/28/2020 1 GREENE, ASHLEY KAY FORGERY 10/28/2020 1 HANKS, TANNER JAMES POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)

Blood Donors Support The Meigs Community By Donating Late Into The Night; But Need For Blood Continues

Blood Assurance responded to the school bus crash in Meigs County yesterday afternoon by extending center hours until 10 p.m., while seeing donors until the early morning hours. Over 700 donors gave blood yesterday in support of community solidarity with hundreds making appointments to come back to donate later this week when more appointments are available. From 4 p.m.-midnight, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Voting Lines Are Too Long - And Response

I’ve tried three times this week to vote at the Collegedale early voting place. Each time I’ve been there, the line was not only around the building, but it stretched at least another block (or two) into the adjacent parking lot. I realize that it is easy for someone like me to criticize the ones running the election, but I feel criticism is deserved in this case. If they cared ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Bunch Of Hogwash

There are those who fault Donald Trump for the unkind divisiveness that is “the second plague” roiling the United States right now. But did you notice that when the brilliant Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Senate to become our newest Supreme Court Justice, the entirety of “those” Democrat Senators voted against her? I tend to believe many who voted ‘no’ would actually support ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors