Half Of Tennessee's Registered Voters Have Already Cast Their Ballots; 103,591 Ballots Cast In Hamilton County

Friday, October 30, 2020
By the end of Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period on Thursday, 2,280,767 or 51 percent of all registered voters had cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election. 103,591 votes have been cast in Hamilton County, including absentee and early voting ballots. 
In six Tennessee counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Loudon, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson, turnout from early and absentee voting has already surpassed the early, absentee and Election Day turnout totals from 2016. 
 
“These record numbers demonstrate voter confidence in the hard work of election officials across the state.
County election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, sensible and responsible election during early voting and we will see the same thing on Election Day,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
 
A comprehensive report of in-person or absentee by-mail turnout during the two-week early voting period by county with comparisons to 2016 and 2012 is available on  GoVoteTN.com.
 
“I would like to commend all of the election officials across the state. We would not have seen the record numbers of Tennesseans voting early having a smooth voting experience without their hard work and planning,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. 
 
Election Day is on Tuesday. 
 
Tennesseans can access voter specific information like polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more with the  GoVoteTN app or with the Website App at  GoVoteTN.com.
 
Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.
 
To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959. 
 
While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. 
 
For the latest Tennessee election information, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter:  @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram:  @tnsecofstate.
 
For more information about voting in Tennessee, go to  GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 877 850-4959.

Online Sports Betting In Tennessee To Begin On Sunday

Half Of Tennessee's Registered Voters Have Already Cast Their Ballots; 103,591 Ballots Cast In Hamilton County

Woman Charged After Taking Items From House Where Uncle Had Lived


Online Sports Betting In Tennessee To Begin On Sunday

The Tennessee Education Lottery announced final approval for online sports betting in Tennessee to begin on Sunday, at 12:01 a.m. Central Time. At that time, authorized licensees can begin taking wagers from customers at least 21 years old and physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed. All four operators are close to being ready to launch on Sunday.

Half Of Tennessee's Registered Voters Have Already Cast Their Ballots; 103,591 Ballots Cast In Hamilton County

By the end of Tennessee's 14-day early voting period on Thursday, 2,280,767 or 51 percent of all registered voters had cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election. 103,591 votes have been cast in Hamilton County, including absentee and early voting ballots. In six Tennessee counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Loudon, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson, turnout from early

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000's I know the fund's purpose as I'm very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill

Roy Exum: An Autumn Afternoon

There is a new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll just out that tells us with Tuesday's election almost here, three of every four voters are most worried about post-election violence. What is the world have we done to find ourselves here? That our United States is horribly divided is a given, which it shouldn't be at all. I glory in the fact so many Americans are willing to patiently wait in

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she'd have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women's basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker's arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled


