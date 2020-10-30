Half Of Tennessee’s Registered Voters Have Already Cast Their Ballots; 103,591 Ballots Cast In Hamilton County

By the end of Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period on Thursday, 2,280,767 or 51 percent of all registered voters had cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election. 103,591 votes have been cast in Hamilton County, including absentee and early voting ballots.

In six Tennessee counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Loudon, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson, turnout from early and absentee voting has already surpassed the early, absentee and Election Day turnout totals from 2016.

"These record numbers demonstrate voter confidence in the hard work of election officials across the state. County election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, sensible and responsible election during early voting and we will see the same thing on Election Day," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

A comprehensive report of in-person or absentee by-mail turnout during the two-week early voting period by county with comparisons to 2016 and 2012 is available on GoVoteTN.com.

“I would like to commend all of the election officials across the state. We would not have seen the record numbers of Tennesseans voting early having a smooth voting experience without their hard work and planning,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

Election Day is on Tuesday.

Tennesseans can access voter specific information like polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more with the GoVoteTN app or with the Website App at GoVoteTN.com.

Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.

