 Monday, October 5, 2020 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Clerk's Office Remits $1,786,000 In Excess Fees To Hamilton County General Government

Monday, October 5, 2020

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that the Clerk’s office has remitted $1,786,000 this year in excess fees to Hamilton County’s General Government. Mr. Knowles said, “This large amount of funds is helpful to the general budgets adopted by the Hamilton County Commission.

“Many of these excess fees were earned through additional work the Clerk’s office assumed voluntarily to assist taxpayers by contracting with the Tennessee Department of Revenue, the Tennessee Department of Safety, and the city of Chattanooga.

“It’s a rewarding challenge to take on added responsibilities to help taxpayers, including  printing duplicate motor vehicle titles ‘while you wait’, renewing a standard State driver’s license and issuing REAL ID at the Courthouse office, processing large fleet orders for the transportation industry, and making Chattanooga’s $5 sticker available when motorists renew a State vehicle registration.

“These extra dimensions of service not only permit us to serve the public more efficiently, it also enables our Constitutional office to contribute funds to the General Government. I commend my dedicated office team for their diligent and heroic work, especially during these days of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to strive each day to serve mounting numbers of busy citizens needing county clerk services in these uncertain times that require us to comply with Health Department guidelines."


October 5, 2020

Hamilton County Has 75 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has Tested Over 3 Million For The Virus

October 5, 2020

Georgia Has 789 New Coronavirus Cases And 30 More Deaths

October 5, 2020

Bradley County Man Faces Charges After Burglarizing Local Jewelry Store


Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 75 on Monday, for a total of 10,153. There were no new deaths from the virus, as the toll remains at 98. There have been 9,377 people recover ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,192. There were 789 new cases as that total reached 323.714 ... (click for more)

Reggie Wellington has been taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft over $2,500 for burglarizing a local jewelry store. On Sept. 27, Bradley County deputies arrived at the Gold ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 789 New Coronavirus Cases And 30 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,192. There were 789 new cases as that total reached 323.714 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 28,987, up 29 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,238 cases, up 1; 20 deaths; 79 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Bradley County Man Faces Charges After Burglarizing Local Jewelry Store

Reggie Wellington has been taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft over $2,500 for burglarizing a local jewelry store. On Sept. 27, Bradley County deputies arrived at the Gold and Silver Exchanged on APD 40 in response to reports of a burglary. After an intensive investigation by detectives from the BCSO Property Crime Unit, authorities were able to identify Wellington ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Calls To Remember

Joe Posnanski, a brilliant writer for Sports Illustrated, once posted a beauty on the SI.com website, “Thirty-Two Great Calls.” Watching the clips that accompanied his story, I can recall nearly all of them and, in truth, I still get the shivers listening to Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Bob Costas, Howard Cosell, and – my favorite of all time – Larry Munson. Joe’s piece is elegant ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Start Strong In Missouri Victory

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going. It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT’s 8-yard line and ended in Missouri’s end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors