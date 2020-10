Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 85 New Cases; State Has 27 More Deaths

Hamilton County coronavirus cases remained at 101 on Friday, and there are 85 new cases, bringing the total to 10,499.



There have been 9,593 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 91 percent. There are currently 805 active cases, up from 750 on Thursday.



There are 53 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, plus two suspected cases. Of those, 30 are Hamilton County residents and there are 10 people in intensive care.

There were 1,556 new cases in the state on Friday, for a total of 211,003.



Tennessee had 27 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,732, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,023 people hospitalized from the virus, 35 more than on Thursday.

There have been 191,651 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.107 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 32,447 cases, up 167; 529 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 27,964 cases, up 199; 321 deaths, up 2



Knox County: 10,540 cases, up 147; 82 deaths



Bledsoe County: 890 cases, up 7; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,186 cases, up 19; 19 deaths



Grundy County: 420 cases, up 8; 8 deaths



Marion County: 611 cases, up 7; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 252 cases, up 2; 3 deaths



Polk County: 442 cases, up 4; 13 deaths, up 1

Rhea County: 958 cases, up 29; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 265 cases, up 3; 3 deaths, up 2