Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services Director Ken Wilkerson Retires After Over 50 Years Of Public Service

With a total of more than 50 years of public service including over 32 years serving the county, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services Director Ken Wilkerson is retiring from his post. Director Wilkerson was named HCEMS chief in 1988 and director of Emergency Medical Service in 2014.

“It has been both a privilege and a blessing to be able to serve the citizens of Hamilton County for over 32 years as first chief and then director of HCEMS,” said Mr. Wilkerson. “Throughout my career here, I have been able to work beside the best pre-hospital medical care providers associated with any Emergency Medical Service.”

Wilkerson began his career serving as Rescue Crew Chief in the United States Air Force 1971-1975. Returning to Chattanooga, he served as paramedic and shift supervisor for the Chattanooga Fire Department; tactical paramedic with Special Assignment with the Chattanooga Police Department SWAT; and Emergency Room paramedic with East Ridge Hospital. In 1988 he was named Chief of Services for Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services with three ambulances in service and 1,200 annual call. He was promoted to director of EMS for Hamilton County in 2014 with a service of 15 ambulances and over 38,000 calls per year.

In addition to his career in the emergency medical field, Mr. Wilkerson served as mayor of the city of Lakesite from 2010-2014 and continues to serve the City of Lakesite as commissioner since 1998 and vice mayor since 2018.

EMS Administrator Lee Norris said, “Hamilton County Emergency Medical Service has grown tremendously over the past 30 years and that can be directly attributed to the skills, knowledge, leadership and commitment of Director Ken Wilkerson. Not only is he dedicated to our local service, but he works diligently with regional and national services to ensure that we are setting the highest standards of pre-hospital and emergency care.”

Mr. Wilkerson is actively involved as a member of the Tennessee Homeland Security Region #3 Executive Committee, Emergency Medical Services Week Executive Committee and Chattanooga MedComm Executive Committee. He is a charter member of the Regional EMS Directors Association and Faculty member of Erlanger Medical Center EMS Fellowship Program. He has served as member of Tennessee State EMS Board. Vice President of Tennessee Ambulance Service Association, Regional Director of Tennessee Basic Trauma Life Support, chairman of the Regional Emergency Medical Services Committee, Hamilton County Emergency Services Standards Committee and Chattanooga State Paramedic Advisory Council. He was a member of the board of directors of Tennessee American Trauma Society, Hamilton County American Red Cross, Emergency Management Agency of Tennessee, Base Station Advisory Council and American Diabetes Association Fund Raiser Committee.

During his career, Director Wilkerson has been honored with the Hamilton County Emergency Services Director’s Award, the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association Administrator of the Year, National Association of EMT’s Administrator of the Year and Tennessee Homeland Security District 3 Responder of the Year.

Mr. Wilkerson said, “Our administrative and operational staff has consistently provided the leadership needed by our service and made my job so much easier.  However, none of this would have been possible without the direction and freedom provided by Mayor Coppinger and both previous county executives, as well as the support that the county commission has offered during my entire tenure.  I have also been the benefactor of working under county administrators who allowed me to perform my job without interference.  God has allowed me to be a part of a wonderful team effort that has made all of this happen.”

When asked what one thing stands out in his career with Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, he said, “Not one thing, but 154; that’s the skilled and dedicated men and women who are the heroes of our service, our paramedics and advanced EMTs. I am proud of all, that together the department has been able to accomplish and the thousands of lives that we have touched and affected.  

“I look forward to being a full-time husband, father and Pappaw and to watch as HCEMS and its AEMT’s and Paramedics progress into the future and continue to impact the medical needs of our patients, setting the highest standards of pre-hospital and emergency care in our area.”


