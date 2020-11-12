 Friday, November 13, 2020 56.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Walker County Schools Closing Week Before Thanksgiving As COVID Cases Surge

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Walker County School Supt. Damon Raines announced that school will be closed next week leading into Thanksgiving break due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

He said Walker County Schools had minimal virus cases for the past 12 weeks of five-day-a-week classes.

However, he said in recent days there has been a marked increase in students and staff with COVID and those who have had close contact with them.

He said students will go on a hybrid schedule when they return to school on Nov. 30. They will be divided according to their last names. Cohort A will go to school Monday and Tuesday and have virtual learning the next three school days. Cohort B will go to school Thursday and Friday and have virtual learning Monday-Wednesday. 

Supt. Raines said it has been difficult to reach all those who have had close contact with students and staff who have come down with the virus.

Also, he said some day cares have closed, leaving parents and staff without child care.

He said the developments have significantly cut down on the staff available to provide instruction.

Supt. Raines urged those who are out of school to wear masks and practice social distancing.

He said the lost week will be made up at the end of the school year.

The last day of school had been May 21. Now it will be May 28.


November 13, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKHTAB, MAIYA ELYN 2648 BLYTHE RD SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY 207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

Senators Perdue, Loeffler Introduce SAFE Votes Act

U.S. Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Thursday introduced the Securing America's Future Elections and Votes (SAFE Votes) Act to create a bipartisan commission to review the 2020 election and report to Congress with recommendations to strengthen election integrity going forward. "Our democracy depends on the integrity of our elections," said Senator Perdue.

