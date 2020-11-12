Walker County Schools Closing Week Before Thanksgiving As COVID Cases Surge

Walker County School Supt. Damon Raines announced that school will be closed next week leading into Thanksgiving break due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

He said Walker County Schools had minimal virus cases for the past 12 weeks of five-day-a-week classes.

However, he said in recent days there has been a marked increase in students and staff with COVID and those who have had close contact with them.

He said students will go on a hybrid schedule when they return to school on Nov. 30. They will be divided according to their last names. Cohort A will go to school Monday and Tuesday and have virtual learning the next three school days. Cohort B will go to school Thursday and Friday and have virtual learning Monday-Wednesday.

Supt. Raines said it has been difficult to reach all those who have had close contact with students and staff who have come down with the virus.

Also, he said some day cares have closed, leaving parents and staff without child care.

He said the developments have significantly cut down on the staff available to provide instruction.

Supt. Raines urged those who are out of school to wear masks and practice social distancing.

He said the lost week will be made up at the end of the school year.

The last day of school had been May 21. Now it will be May 28.