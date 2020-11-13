 Friday, November 13, 2020 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Our Mountain Garden Being Spruced Up As Part Of Expanded Lookout Mountain, Ga., Trail System

Friday, November 13, 2020 - by Gail Perry

The idea for Our Mountain Garden started three or four years ago with a study done by The University of Georgia to develop trails and outdoor recreation opportunities for the town of Lookout Mountain, Ga. The concept was to create a path from the Fairyland School up to a renovated garden area bordered by Whitt Road, that had been neglected in recent years. From there, a trail would continue to Covenant College and then connect to the Lula Lake trails.

 

The first phase of the plan, which is creating a garden park area with trees, shrubs, flowers and a lawn with benches scattered around and a pavilion, has begun.

It is being spearheaded by community volunteer Jimmy Campbell with guidance from the garden clubs on the mountain.

 

The town received a grant of $85,000 from the Riverview Foundation specifically for the new park. Another $5,000 has been pledged from the Garden Club of Lookout Mountain and there is the possibility that another gift of $2,000 will be made for the project, said Mr. Campbell. A separate fund will be established to segregate these contributions.

 

Trees will be planted around the perimeter of the garden during the first week in December. The following week shrubs will be planted. The plantings include 24 trees and 159 shrubs. A visual screen will be created with plants, between the garden and private property that surrounds it. A pavilion that could hold 30-35 people is in the plan to be built once enough money is raised for it. After Our Mountain Garden is completed, the next phase is expected to begin in three or four more years when the trail system will start to be expanded.

 

The council approved spending up to $25,000 for the initial stages of the garden that includes the cost of the plants and getting them in the ground.

 

Although plans for the new park have been discussed for years and posted on the town’s website for the past two years, it surprised several near-by residents who had been using the property for vegetable gardens. They came to the council meeting asking if the town could provide another location to them for a community garden. Mayor David Bennett responded that, although there can be no commitment at this time, the town would be amenable to find a suitable location for a garden.

 

While it has taken longer than was expected, said Mayor Bennett, breaking ground for the new Town Center has been done. The old buildings have now been demolished to make way for the new town hall and fire station. Town Attorney Bill Pickering discussed how the project is being financed. The first step will be the construction financing from Truist Bank, he said. Once the new buildings are finished, the permanent financing will come from the USDA.

 

Taylor Watson, the council’s liaison with the police and fire department, read the statistics from police activity during October. Officers patrolled 3,989 miles during the month, made 2,555 traffic stops, issued 13 citations, gave warnings to 18 motorists and responded to five auto accidents. Five false burglar alarms were answered, and there were no arrests, burglaries or thefts in October. The police assisted 12 citizens, four motorists and the Lookout Mountain, Tn. police six times during the month. Four suspicious persons and eight suspicious vehicles were investigated. The fire department responded to four fire calls and three medical calls in October. “The police department is very grateful to the citizens watch,” said Councilwoman Watson, “because people have been at home more, they are calling and reporting suspicious persons and vehicles.”

 

An update was given for the sewer board. Preliminary engineering for a new pump station came in for more than had been anticipated, said Mr. Campbell, but because of COVID the town is eligible to receive 70 percent of the cost from a grant. Lookout Mountain, Ga. will still have to put up $200,000 for building the pump station. Delinquent accounts for sewer billing are now only a minor problem, said Mr. Campbell, because now service is cut off after 60 days.

 

Reports from council members included activity of the public works department from Kevin Leckenby who said that picking up brush and leaves is a constant, as well as maintenance of the town’s signs. Vice Mayor Arch Willingham told the council that during October the planning commission approved three or four building permits.

 

In his report, Mayor Bennett said that a big issue now, has to do with a proliferation of signs that have appeared in many yards. Political signs cannot be regulated, but the only other signs that are allowed in the sign ordinance are real estate signs or temporary signs to advertise special events of public interest and those must be removed after the event is over. If the city wants to allow other signs, the ordinance will need to be revised, said Attorney Pickering. A letter will be sent to residents about the ordinance and cleaning up the signs, said the mayor. Also being created is an organizational chart for all employees and all committees working in conjunction with the town.

 

The mayor said that Lookout Mountain, Ga. has an amazing group of employees and the town would like to say thank you to them with a Christmas bonus. He asked residents to consider sending a tax-deductible check made to Lookout Mountain, Ga. with a note specifying it is for the Christmas Fund.

 

 

 

 

 


