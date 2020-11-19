 Thursday, November 19, 2020 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Senate Majority Caucus Elects Leadership For 112th General Assembly

Thursday, November 19, 2020
Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met on Thursday in Nashville where they voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a third term and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively.  Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain. 
 
Governor McNally said, “As I reflect back on over forty years in the General Assembly, I cannot think of a more dedicated group of public servants than we have in the Senate at this moment. An effective team not only has to have the right players, but those players’ talents also need to be deployed effectively. Our Senate team is an effective team. I am humbled once again to have been chosen to help lead this great group of leaders.”
 
Leader Johnson said, “I am grateful for the support of this group of senators who are deeply committed to serving the people of their districts.  Tennesseans have spoken clearly that they want to continue conservative management of our state budget, and to implement policies to encourage growth, and reduce burdens on small businesses and working families.  The stability in our leadership team positions us to move seamlessly into the 2021 legislative session during these difficult times as we unite to focus on policies that will create opportunities and improve the lives of Tennesseans.”
 
Chairman Yager said, “I am honored and humbled to serve again as caucus chairman to such a hardworking, talented and committed group of individuals.   We have many challenging issues that await us in the 2021 legislative session. This caucus embraces challenges and will chart a bold, conservative path to support economic recovery efforts, improve education, and provide quality health care services, making Tennessee the best place in the nation to live work and raise a family.”
“Our Senate Republican majority has been placing conservative ideas into action over the past decade with great success,” McNally added.  “We reformed education, reclaimed our AAA bond rating and cut taxes while shrinking government. This past year has been a difficult one. Our majority has been tested by fire. Our state has weathered this adversity better than any other state in the union. The reason for this was preparation and leadership. I am proud of the job we have done as well as the job we will do. I am looking forward to getting to work with our outstanding membership to build upon our success.”
 
Caucus members also voted to nominate Senator Yager, Senator Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga), and Senator Paul Rose (R-Covington) to serve on the Joint Fiscal Review Committee. The committee conducts a continuing review of the financial operations of state government. The nominees will be confirmed by a resolution of the full Senate when the General Assembly convenes.   
 
The meeting was held as lawmakers prepare to open the first session of the 112th General Assembly on Jan. 12.  Senate Republicans hold a 27-6 super majority, providing direct member representation to citizens in all 95 counties in Tennessee. 

Police Blotter: Citizens Deal With Naked Neighbors, Pant-Less Women Porch Thieves And Intruder Making Cat Noises

$1 Million Given From Family Of Z. Lupton Patten To UTC Gary W. Rollins College Of Business

CARTA Named Sustainable Transportation Award Winner


Police were called by a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive who said she lives in a townhome and that her neighbor was standing in his patio window door naked when she was heading out to walk her dog. ... (click for more)

A $1 million gift from the children and grandchildren of Z. Lupton Patten will create an endowed chair in business ethics within The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Gary W. Rollins College ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced the winners of the 2020 Tennessee Sustainable Transportation ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Citizens Deal With Naked Neighbors, Pant-Less Women Porch Thieves And Intruder Making Cat Noises

Police were called by a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive who said she lives in a townhome and that her neighbor was standing in his patio window door naked when she was heading out to walk her dog. The woman said she called for her husband and the man ran back inside his home and closed the blinds. The woman said she needed a report made for the property owner. The woman said she was new ... (click for more)

$1 Million Given From Family Of Z. Lupton Patten To UTC Gary W. Rollins College Of Business

A $1 million gift from the children and grandchildren of Z. Lupton Patten will create an endowed chair in business ethics within The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Gary W. Rollins College of Business. The Z. Lupton Patten Chair in Business Ethics has been endowed through the vision and dedication of the late Fontaine Patten Moore (UTC '65, Magna Cum Laude, Alpha Society) ... (click for more)

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha - And Response

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: One Week From Today

I received an email from the Times Free Press on Wednesday that informed me the “semifinalists” in the newspaper’s ”Best Side Dish” for next Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast were mashed potatoes and dressing. While I enjoy both very much, I can never remember eating mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving Day. Dressing, oh sure, But when I was growing up, our dressing was always loaded with ... (click for more)

Hunter Gamble Returns To Mocs' Wrestling Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the hiring of Hunter Gamble as assistant coach today. Gamble takes over for Mike Hatcher, who stepped down in October. Gamble was previously on Ruschell's for his first season at UTC in 2018-19. Together, they guided the Mocs to a share of the 2019 Southern Conference regular season title. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Always "Fear The Fro"

Several years ago there was a T-shirt going around in the East Ridge community and beyond with a silhouette of Coach Catherine Neely's curly head on it, and the caption on the shirt said, "Fear The Fro." It was toward the end of Coach Neely's career as a volleyball coach for the Pioneers. All supporters in East Ridge had one, and so did just about every other volleyball player in ... (click for more)


