Love Sentenced To 80 Months In Federal Prison After Being Caught With Gun Outside Community Kitchen

Friday, November 20, 2020
Brent Love
Brent Love

Brent "Lil Kimbo" Love, 24, has been sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison after being caught with a pistol in his waistband sitting in front of the Community Kitchen on 11th Street.

He appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Love earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon and possessing a weapon.

When officers went to the Community Kitchen on Oct. 15, 2018, they saw Love stand up and try to walk away. He was patted down and found to have a .22 caliber handgun.

His prior convictions include aggravated assault and robbery.


November 20, 2020

Governor Bill Lee Gives Interview Regarding Rising COVID Numbers, Testing, And Vaccines

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline interviewed Governor Bill Lee Friday morning regarding the recent COVID-19 rising case numbers, efforts to expand testing, potential vaccine distribution and how the pandemic will affect Thanksgiving this year. The governor also gave updated comments regarding the Presidential Election. Click here for the interview. (click for more)

Alexander Says Trump Administration Should Cooperate With Biden Team In Transition

Senator Lamar Alexander said Friday the Trump administration should begin cooperating in a transition with the Biden team. He said, “If there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance, the Trump Administration should provide the Biden team with all transition materials, resources, and meetings necessary ... (click for more)

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha - And Response

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Have I Learned?

For a number of years one of my favorite essays of all time has been, “What I Have Learned.” For quite nearly 20 years it has always been attributed to the late Andy Rooney, America’s most fabled “curmudgeonly commentator.” From 1978 to November of 2011, Rooney closed every Sunday’s broadcast of the CBS news hour, “60 Minutes” with his legendary “A Few Minutes with Andy Rooney.” ... (click for more)

Media Tabs Rhyne Howard As SEC Pre-Season Player Of The Year

Southeastern Conference media have tabbed University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and projected the Wildcats to finish third in the league standings. Earlier this week, league coaches also named Howard the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and picked UK to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, ... (click for more)

No Fans At UTC Basketball Games Through December

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced Thursday that there will not be fans in McKenzie Arena for home men's and women's basketball contests through the month of December. "With the continued challenges and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our programs to not have fans ... (click for more)


