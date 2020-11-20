Love Sentenced To 80 Months In Federal Prison After Being Caught With Gun Outside Community Kitchen

Brent "Lil Kimbo" Love, 24, has been sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison after being caught with a pistol in his waistband sitting in front of the Community Kitchen on 11th Street.

He appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Love earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon and possessing a weapon.

When officers went to the Community Kitchen on Oct. 15, 2018, they saw Love stand up and try to walk away. He was patted down and found to have a .22 caliber handgun.

His prior convictions include aggravated assault and robbery.