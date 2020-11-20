Dominique Jones Gets 57 Months In Federal Felon With Gun Case

Dominique Jones has received a 57-month sentence in Federal Court.

In June of 2019, the Chattanooga Police Department stopped a car for a traffic violation, and three people hopped out of the car and ran. Law enforcement were able to catch two people, but Jones was able to escape. Police said they found a firearm next to the driver’s seat.

Law enforcement arrested Jones the next day. After being read his Miranda rights, the defendant admitted to driving the vehicle and running from police the previous day. Jones also said he owned the gun in the vehicle, and that he purchased it “on the streets” for $250.

Jones had two felony convictions at the time of his arrest, and thus was not allowed to possess a firearm.