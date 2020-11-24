 Tuesday, November 24, 2020 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Has 1,304 New COVID Cases, 73 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 264 New COVID Cases And 5 New Deaths

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 345,854 on Tuesday with 1,304 new cases. There have been 73 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,374, said state Health Department officials. 

Hamilton County had 264 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The new total is 16,945.

There were five more deaths from the virus in the county on Monday, two males and three females, all White, three between the ages of 71-80 and two older than 81, bringing the total to 140. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 14,619, which is 86 percent, and there are 2,186 active cases. 

Hamilton County has 136 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 19 suspected cases.
Of those, 74 are county residents. There are 30 people in intensive care. 

The state currently has 2,116 people hospitalized from the virus, 30 more than on Monday.

There have been 303,234 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).

Testing numbers are above 4.313 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,139 cases, down 3; 5 deaths

Bradley County: 4,845 cases, up 13; 33 deaths

Grundy County: 742 cases; 14 deaths

Marion County: 1,040 cases, up 1; 17 deaths

Meigs County: 461 cases; 12 deaths

Polk County: 637 cases, up 5; 14 deaths

Rhea County: 1,567 cases, down 4; 30 deaths

Sequatchie County: 501 cases, up 5; 5 deaths

November 24, 2020

Georgia Has 12 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,452 New Cases

November 24, 2020

Governor Lee Announces Reemployment Act To Support Tennessee National Guard

November 24, 2020

Owner Of Hixson Fence Company Facing Charges Of Auto Burglary, Resisting Arrest


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,648. There were 2,452 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly. The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will ... (click for more)

A fence company owner in Hixson has been arrested for car burglary and resisting arrest. Late on Saturday night, law enforcement saw and approached a vehicle reported as stolen located in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 12 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,452 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,648. There were 2,452 new cases as that total reached 408,644 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,268, up 185 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,939 cases, up 18; 29 deaths; 97 ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Announces Reemployment Act To Support Tennessee National Guard

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly. The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will provide reemployment protections to Tennessee National Guard service members who are called to state active duty. “ Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Consider The Big Picture

Here we are, two days this side of Thanksgiving, and to read or watch the news, there ain’t a lot of things going on around us where gratitude, and the art of sincere thanks, are most prominent in our view. As a matter of fact, it may be that never has it been as lacking. Monday afternoon I watched a video on the news channels that showed New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors