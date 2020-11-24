Tennessee Has 1,304 New COVID Cases, 73 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 264 New COVID Cases And 5 New Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 345,854 on Tuesday with 1,304 new cases. There have been 73 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,374, said state Health Department officials.Hamilton County had 264 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The new total is 16,945.There were five more deaths from the virus in the county on Monday, two males and three females, all White, three between the ages of 71-80 and two older than 81, bringing the total to 140.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 14,619, which is 86 percent, and there are 2,186 active cases.Hamilton County has 136 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 19 suspected cases.Of those, 74 are county residents. There are 30 people in intensive care.The state currently has 2,116 people hospitalized from the virus, 30 more than on Monday.There have been 303,234 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.313 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,139 cases, down 3; 5 deathsBradley County: 4,845 cases, up 13; 33 deathsGrundy County: 742 cases; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,040 cases, up 1; 17 deathsMeigs County: 461 cases; 12 deathsPolk County: 637 cases, up 5; 14 deathsRhea County: 1,567 cases, down 4; 30 deathsSequatchie County: 501 cases, up 5; 5 deaths