EPB 2020 Holiday Windows Include Display At Miller Park

A Chattanooga holiday tradition that dates back to the 1940s is getting a Gig City spin this year.The public is invited to join the 2020 EPB Holiday Windows Live Reveal tonight, Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, at 5 p.m. online at epb.com/holiday2020. The public can also see the windows both in-person and online throughout the holiday season until Jan. 4.“This year we’re adapting our community tradition of presenting holiday scenes in the windows of our downtown building for in-person visitors while also offering a new virtual experience for the EPB Holiday Windows, so now even more people can enjoy the tradition from the comfort of their homes,” said EPB’s Lauren Obermark who organized this year’s Holiday Windows project.Not only will the reveal be live on the EPB website, but also the EPB Facebook page and EPB YouTube page.“The EPB Holiday Windows kick off the holiday season every November and we’re excited to maintain this tradition,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “We’re also proud of all the local talent performing for the reveal at the Tivoli Theater, a jewel of the South, located right here in Chattanooga.”Organizers said, "Be sure to watch the reveal to see spectacular performances from local musicians including Amber Fults, Anthony Quails, Courtney Reid, Tosha Shotwell and Chattanooga’s own Swayyvo, plus EPB’s Tiffany Coleman, Gary Hicks, Jacques Irvin and Melissa Tinker. Plus a few special holiday guests will stop by to say hello."“I want to thank EPB for brightening our holiday season.If there was ever a time when we needed a little illumination to bring joy to our hearts, this is the time,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “I look forward to experiencing the magic of the season thanks to amazing innovations created by EPB employees.”This year’s theme is “Community with an emphasis on Unity.” In addition to traditional holiday scenes, the presentation includes a digital display featuring the Tennessee Aquarium’s penguins along with information about pets available for adoption from local animal shelters. In addition, for the first time, EPB joined with the City of Chattanooga to light up Miller Park with illuminated trees and holiday figures.Another thing that makes this project special is that STEM School Chattanooga students joined with EPB employees in the creation of the window displays. This gives students a chance to develop their skills through a fun project that allows them to give back to the community. “We’ve partnered with the FAB Lab class at the STEM School for several years now, however, this year looked a little different,” Ms. Obermark said. “While the students were still able to help us design and develop specific aspects of the display, our meetings were via Zoom and we missed having the students come on site to help us with the actual build.”The students used different tools at their FAB Lab to create several items including the Santa’s Workshop sign, candy cane door handles used in the Market Street windows, the Santa sleigh silhouette featured in the Broad Street windows, and the snowflakes and Happy Holidays sign for Miller Park.Look for the windows on the Broad and Market Street sides of EPB’s headquarters at 10 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Downtown Chattanooga. Public parking is available in EPB’s downtown garage with entry from 10th Street between Market and Broad Streets. Learn more at epb.com/holiday2020 or call 423 648-1372 for more information.