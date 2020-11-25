November 25, 2020
A Chattanooga holiday tradition that dates back to the 1940s is getting a Gig City spin this year.
With increased testing and delayed test results, the Hamilton County Health Department is asking citizens to be proactive in managing the COVID-19 pandemic beginning even before they learn the result of their test.
· If you test positive, or if you are waiting for your test results, you must remain at home and begin the ten-day isolation period.
The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point.
Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga.
Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going.
Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives.
