 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 8 New COVID Deaths And 246 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,118 New COVID Cases, 92 More Deaths

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

There were eight more deaths from the coronavirus in Hamilton County on Tuesday - the largest one-day total yet as part of a surge that is expected to continue with upcoming holiday gatherings indoors.

Of those that died, three were male and five were female; five were White, one was Black, and two were not yet determined; one was between the ages of 51-60, two were between the ages of 61-70, and five were older than 81, bringing the total to 148. 

Hamilton County had 246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new total is 17,191.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 347,972 on Wednesday with 2,118 new cases. There have been 92 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,466, said state Health Department officials. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 14,897, which is 87 percent, and there are 2,146 active cases. 

Hamilton County has 135 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 26 suspected cases. Of those, 83 are county residents. There are 30 people in intensive care. 

The state currently has 2,183 people hospitalized from the virus, 58 more than on Tuesday.

There have been 308,566 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).

Testing numbers are above 4.327 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,144 cases, up 5; 5 deaths

Bradley County: 4,845 cases, up 87; 35 deaths, up 2

Grundy County: 749 cases, up 7; 14 deaths

Marion County: 1,054 cases, up 14; 19 deaths, up 2

Meigs County: 460 cases, down 1; 12 deaths

Polk County: 641 cases, up 4; 15 deaths, up 1

Rhea County: 1,583 cases, up 16; 30 deaths

Sequatchie County: 502 cases, up 1; 5 deaths


November 25, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/25/20

November 25, 2020

Patrol Investigation Reveals True Identity Of Man Accused Of Sex Crimes

November 25, 2020

Georgia Has 49 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,387 New Cases


(click for more)

A man has been arrested for sex crimes in New Jersey after fraudulently applying for a Tennessee driver's license. On July 1, Richard Allen Ziegler went to the Scott County Clerk’s Office ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,694. There were 2,387 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/25/20

(click for more)

Patrol Investigation Reveals True Identity Of Man Accused Of Sex Crimes

A man has been arrested for sex crimes in New Jersey after fraudulently applying for a Tennessee driver's license. On July 1, Richard Allen Ziegler went to the Scott County Clerk’s Office in Huntsville, Tn. and completed an application for a Tennessee driver's license. On the application, Ziegler indicated he did not have, nor ever had a Tennessee driver license, certificate ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Sports

Cougar Golfer Wes Spillers Prowls The National Rankings

He was just seven years old when the first tee shot of his life sunk straight to the bottom of a pond. However, it was on that first hole of a par-three golf course outside of Indianapolis, Indiana where it all started. Just a couple of shots later, Cleveland State (TN) golfer Wes Spillers would pull out a bogey. Fourteen years later, bogeys are something that seldom find ... (click for more)

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors