Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.

Public Hearing on Amendment to FY21 Budget



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



a. MR-2020-0117 William Wilson/Beason View Land Company (Abandonment).

a. MR-2020-0117 William Wilson/Beason View Land Company (Abandonment).

An ordinance closing and abandoning two unnamed and unopened streets located within 1026 Beason Drive, as detailed on the attached map. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

b. MR-2020-0133 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Relocation). An ordinance relocating Bluff Street, as more particularly described herein, and renaming same to be "Lucey Lane" and authorizing the Mayor to make a negotiated sale of the former Bluff Street right of way property which appears to be advantageous to the City pursuant to Section 2-567 of the City Code. (District 9) (Alternate Version)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)

VII. Resolutions: (None)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATIONa. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as Amendment to "the Fiscal Year 2020- 2021 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021; appropriating Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES”) Funding not to exceed the amount of $2,500,000.00 for operational expenses for additional employee compensation during COVID-19 operations and providing for certain small business relief grant funding, Tivoli and Memorial Auditorium and Bessie Smith Operations Funding, Forgotten Child Operations Funding and additional COVID-19 testing within the City.PLANNINGb. 2020-0127 Craig Design Group (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two (2) properties located in the 100 block of Bush Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-2 Urban Edge Residential Attached 2 Stories. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0127 Craig Design Group (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two (2) properties located in the 100 block of Bush Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)c. 2020-0155 Riverton, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0155 Riverton, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2020-0139 Pursuit Investments c/o William Dickson (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7504 Old Lee Highway, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0154 Exit 9 Mountain Development, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-5 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of properties located at 7924, 8000, 8004, and 8016 Old Lee Highway, from R-2 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-5 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2020-0162 Kyler & Danielle Hawley (RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7722 Standifer Gap Road, from RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0162 Kyler & Danielle Hawley (RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7722 Standifer Gap Road, from RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2020-0163 Wayne Rock (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4261 Shallowford Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)h. 2020-0136 Andrew Masley (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3104 East 38th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R- 2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)i. 2020-0153 CFB Properties, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2608 East Main Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0153 CFB Properties, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2608 East Main Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2020-0165 Phillip R. Allgood (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2407 Fairleigh Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0165 Phillip R. Allgood (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2407 Fairleigh Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationk. MR-2020-0148 Robyn Carlton on behalf of Lookout Mountain Conservancy (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning several unopened, unimproved rights-of-way within the southern portion of the St. Elmo Neighborhood, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)l. MR-2020-0167 Jody Shea on behalf of Shea Properties II, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the remaining segment of an unopened alley in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)m. MR-2020-0158 Bryant Black on behalf of Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the western right-of-way along the 1700 block of South Watkins, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. 2020-11 Lorrin Kim (20-STVR-00136). A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 20-STVR-00136 for property located at 1710 Underwood Street. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Missionary Ridge Neighborhood Association, Inc. for a term of one (1) year with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1) year each for the use of 36 Sheridan Avenue, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156E-B- 001.01, for the amount of one dollar ($1.00) per year. (District 9)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Dan Wright to the Wastewater Regulations and Appeals Board.PLANNINGd. 2020-0164 Andrew Stone, MBSC Black Creek (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0157 Riverton, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)POLICEf. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and if awarded, accept the FY2020 Local Law Enforcement BJA Grant for Crime Gun Intelligence Centers Grant for thirty-six (36) months starting October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2023, in the amount of $700,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.