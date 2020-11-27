 Friday, November 27, 2020 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, November 27, 2020

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).

III. Special Presentation.
Public Hearing on Amendment to FY21 Budget

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation

a. MR-2020-0117 William Wilson/Beason View Land Company (Abandonment).

An ordinance closing and abandoning two unnamed and unopened streets located within 1026 Beason Drive, as detailed on the attached map. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

b. MR-2020-0133 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Relocation). An ordinance relocating Bluff Street, as more particularly described herein, and renaming same to be “Lucey Lane” and authorizing the Mayor to make a negotiated sale of the former Bluff Street right of way property which appears to be advantageous to the City pursuant to Section 2-567 of the City Code. (District 9) (Alternate Version)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)

VII. Resolutions: (None)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
                
XI. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)

6. Ordinances - First Reading:

FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION

a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as Amendment to "the Fiscal Year 2020- 2021 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021; appropriating Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES”) Funding not to exceed the amount of $2,500,000.00 for operational expenses for additional employee compensation during COVID-19 operations and providing for certain small business relief grant funding, Tivoli and Memorial Auditorium and Bessie Smith Operations Funding, Forgotten Child Operations Funding and additional COVID-19 testing within the City.

PLANNING

b. 2020-0127 Craig Design Group (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two (2) properties located in the 100 block of Bush Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-2 Urban Edge Residential Attached 2 Stories. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0127 Craig Design Group (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two (2) properties located in the 100 block of Bush Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)
                        
c. 2020-0155 Riverton, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0155 Riverton, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)

d. 2020-0139 Pursuit Investments c/o William Dickson (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7504 Old Lee Highway, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)

e. 2020-0154 Exit 9 Mountain Development, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-5 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of properties located at 7924, 8000, 8004, and 8016 Old Lee Highway, from R-2 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-5 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

f. 2020-0162 Kyler & Danielle Hawley (RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7722 Standifer Gap Road, from RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0162 Kyler & Danielle Hawley (RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7722 Standifer Gap Road, from RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
                                      
g. 2020-0163 Wayne Rock (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4261 Shallowford Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

h. 2020-0136 Andrew Masley (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3104 East 38th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R- 2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)

i. 2020-0153 CFB Properties, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2608 East Main Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0153 CFB Properties, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2608 East Main Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

j. 2020-0165 Phillip R. Allgood (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2407 Fairleigh Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0165 Phillip R. Allgood (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2407 Fairleigh Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation

k. MR-2020-0148 Robyn Carlton on behalf of Lookout Mountain Conservancy (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning several unopened, unimproved rights-of-way within the southern portion of the St. Elmo Neighborhood, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

l. MR-2020-0167 Jody Shea on behalf of Shea Properties II, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the remaining segment of an unopened alley in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

m. MR-2020-0158 Bryant Black on behalf of Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the western right-of-way along the 1700 block of South Watkins, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. 2020-11 Lorrin Kim (20-STVR-00136). A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 20-STVR-00136 for property located at 1710 Underwood Street. (District 7)

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Missionary Ridge Neighborhood Association, Inc. for a term of one (1) year with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1) year each for the use of 36 Sheridan Avenue, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156E-B- 001.01, for the amount of one dollar ($1.00) per year. (District 9)

MAYOR’S OFFICE

c. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Dan Wright to the Wastewater Regulations and Appeals Board.

PLANNING

d. 2020-0164 Andrew Stone, MBSC Black Creek (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

e. 2020-0157 Riverton, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

POLICE

f. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and if awarded, accept the FY2020 Local Law Enforcement BJA Grant for Crime Gun Intelligence Centers Grant for thirty-six (36) months starting October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2023, in the amount of $700,000.00.
                                  
8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


November 27, 2020

Information Sought For Missing Man, John Thomas Webster, 70; He Is Soon Found

November 27, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

November 27, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was seeking information on John Thomas Webster, 70, who had been missing since Friday afternoon. However, after the word was put out he was quickly found. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. Public ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALTAZAR-POLICARDO, URIEL 3628 HELEN LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge SIMPLE ASSAULT ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Information Sought For Missing Man, John Thomas Webster, 70; He Is Soon Found

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was seeking information on John Thomas Webster, 70, who had been missing since Friday afternoon. However, after the word was put out he was quickly found. At approximately 3:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Deer Valley Drive, Soddy Daisy, to take a report of a missing person. The family of ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. Public Hearing on Amendment to FY21 Budget IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportation ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Second-Best Meal

Just in the nick of time comes a prudent health advisory for this holiday weekend: If you happen to see 15-to-20 cars gather at one house in your neighborhood, immediately rush to your refrigerator and drink a large glass of milk as fast as you can get it down. You’ll be able to sense the cold milk with your teeth, which is why drinking milk is one of the best things you can do ... (click for more)

Sports

Dennis Norwood: Thankful For The Memories

Here it is Thanksgiving 2020 and time to reflect on those things for which I am most thankful. With the year we’ve had it has sometimes been tough to even think about giving thanks, but on reflection I believe we will all find people and events we should thank the Lord above for bringing our way. One thing I am grateful for this year are good memories that make me laugh. One ... (click for more)

Cakewalk: UTC Rolls By Lander In Season Opener

The big news from downtown Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon came from McKenzie Arena where a college basketball game was actually played. Yes, it was the season and home opener for the Chattanooga Mocs as they rolled past the Lander Bearcats by a 99-63 final. Bellarmine had been Chattanooga’s original season-opening opponent, but had to cancel because of Covid-19 issues. The ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors