Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH

9311 BILL REID RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE

2604 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

----

BRUCE, ALEX JOSE

1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ASSAULT

BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

----

CAMERON, COLTON DAVID

923 CARRIE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

----

CANTRELL, LESLIE RENEE

5506 MONT AIRE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

DUGGARD, TIMOTHY PATRICK

4889 MCDONALD RD MC DONALD, 373534061

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISITING STOP, FRIST , HALT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( SIMPLE POSSES

----

EVANS, DEONTE COSEY

1664 GREENDALE WAY, APT 122 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

GATES, MECKEAL VINCENT

1406 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HARPER, JONATHAN KAMAFIL

3914 BILL JONES RD APISON, 373029749

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

HILT, ERIC LEBRON

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

----

HINTON, RORY RAYSHAWN

7641 Boriss Dr Chattanooga, 374163519

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

JACKSON, MALACHI IKEEM

1605 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN

3530 CLAREMONT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI

----

PARDEN, JANON ANGELIQUE

4931 WOODLAWN VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

PEELE, TRAVIS

6923 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

PEREZ, WILY

45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

----

PIERCE, LEBRON RASHAUN

2905 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

----

REED, BENJAMIN

7637 MORGAN ESTATES ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

----

TAYLOR, ANDREW SCOTT

9045 CHIP DRIVE LAKE SITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

DRIVER "STOP" OR "TURN" SIGNAL VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

VICENTE-CHAJ, JULIO

6574 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APT 0309 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

WELCH, TAYLOR GENE

545 CHERRY ST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

WILLIAMS, ANTHONY LEBRON

701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

WILSON, DANIEL

1703 BROADVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

WYATT, TIFFANY

2328 DAVID CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)