Heavy Rain And Then Snow Showers In Forecast For Chattanooga As Warm Temps Retreat

Heavy rain and then snow showers are in upcoming weather forecasts for the Chattanooga area as warm temperatures retreat.

An approaching storm is expected to bring up to two inches of rain on Sunday night.

Then there is a chance of rain and snow on Monday night as the mercury drops to 28 degrees.

Here is the upcoming forecast:

Tonight North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 43.North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 41. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Showers likely before 7am, then a chance of rain, mainly between 7am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.