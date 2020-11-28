 Sunday, November 29, 2020 46.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Heavy Rain And Then Snow Showers In Forecast For Chattanooga As Warm Temps Retreat

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Heavy rain and then snow showers are in upcoming weather forecasts for the Chattanooga area as warm temperatures retreat.

An approaching storm is expected to bring up to two inches of rain on Sunday night.

Then there is a chance of rain and snow on Monday night as the mercury drops to 28 degrees.

Here is the upcoming forecast:

Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 43.
North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday
Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 41. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Monday
Showers likely before 7am, then a chance of rain, mainly between 7am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

 


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, RONNIE NM 6220 Shallowford Rd Chattanooga, 374215426 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) ---- BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON 1902 SOUTH ... (click for more)

Car Crashes Into Building On Highway 58

A car crashed into a building Saturday afternoon on Highway 58. The Tennessee Highway Patrol requested the Chattanooga Fire Department to help assess a building at 4935 Highway 58 around 3:15 p.m. after a car crashed through the front of the unoccupied commercial structure. When Quint 6 and Battalion 2 arrived on the scene, they found that a passenger car had come to ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Thanksgiving Lesson

We had a strict rule at our house in my childhood that whenever there was a festive dinner of any type, politics were never allowed to be broached nor discussed, and the only time religion was ever mentioned was during the blessing itself. So, I laughed from a lifetime of experience when I heard on Saturday that one of my dearest friends, suddenly surrounded by flaming lefties who ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Impressive In 40-Point Rout Of Western Kentucky

Kellie Harper expected one of two teams to show up for Tennessee’s women’s basketball opener on Saturday. The Lady Vols coach anticipated a squad that was going to be either too tentative or one that was overly aggressive. She got some of first version at the outset before UT found a better gear in routing Western Kentucky 87-47 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols were ... (click for more)

Dennis Norwood: Thankful For The Memories

Here it is Thanksgiving 2020 and time to reflect on those things for which I am most thankful. With the year we’ve had it has sometimes been tough to even think about giving thanks, but on reflection I believe we will all find people and events we should thank the Lord above for bringing our way. One thing I am grateful for this year are good memories that make me laugh. One ... (click for more)


