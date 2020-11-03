 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Say Belcher Confesses To Robbing Subway, 2 Other Stores

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Law enforcement responded to a robbery at the Subway on 23rd Street. A store employee told officers a man walked into the business a half hour prior, and acted as if he were talking to someone on his cell phone.

The witness told law enforcement the man, later identified as Alvin Belcher, 40, walked behind the counter. Belcher told the cashier he had a gun and to give him money.

The witness told police Belcher forced him to walk to the back, where he told Belcher the only money in the store was in the front register. The employee then emptied the front register, and gave Belcher around $300 in cash.

He said Belcher threatened to shoot him if he did not open the other safe. However, he did not know the code to the safe, prompting Belcher to leave the business and get into the vehicle he had arrived in.

Police later identified Belcher as the main suspect, and located him on 51st Street. Police said Belcher confessed to robbing the Subway, and confessed to committing two other robberies.

Belcher was then charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.  


Police Blotter: Cat Poop Is Payback; Man's New Companion In Downtown Chattanooga Takes Off In His Rental Car

Police received a noise complaint from a residence on Lindsay Street. A man said his neighbor's garage door was repeatedly opening and causing a loud noise inhibiting him from sleeping. The man led police to the garage door and the officer observed the door repeatedly opening and closing. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to locate the resident of the house with the faulty garage ... (click for more)

Antonio Evans, Dekendrick Trammell Facing Federal Gun Charges

Federal authorities have arrested Antonio "Tony Ru" Evans and Dekendrick L. "D" Trammell, 26, on charges of being felons in possession of weapons. Authorities said a Glock 40 caliber and a Delton DTI 15 were taken from Evans and a Hi-Point 9mm taken from Trammell, who law enforcement earlier said was a validated Bounty Hunter gang member. Trammell was one of two men ... (click for more)

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Abundance’ Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in “hurricane cities,” construction crews have worked around ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


