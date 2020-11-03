Police Say Belcher Confesses To Robbing Subway, 2 Other Stores

Law enforcement responded to a robbery at the Subway on 23rd Street. A store employee told officers a man walked into the business a half hour prior, and acted as if he were talking to someone on his cell phone.

The witness told law enforcement the man, later identified as Alvin Belcher, 40, walked behind the counter. Belcher told the cashier he had a gun and to give him money.

The witness told police Belcher forced him to walk to the back, where he told Belcher the only money in the store was in the front register. The employee then emptied the front register, and gave Belcher around $300 in cash.

He said Belcher threatened to shoot him if he did not open the other safe. However, he did not know the code to the safe, prompting Belcher to leave the business and get into the vehicle he had arrived in.

Police later identified Belcher as the main suspect, and located him on 51st Street. Police said Belcher confessed to robbing the Subway, and confessed to committing two other robberies.

Belcher was then charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.