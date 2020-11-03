 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Weather

Everett, Shipley, Coleman Win In Soddy Daisy, 2 Commissioners Edged Out In Lakesite

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Steve Everett, Mayor Gene-o Shipley and Jim Coleman were chosen for seats on the Soddy Daisy Commission on Tuesday.

Commissioner Max Lowe finished out of the running.

It was Everett 3,470, Shipley 3,405, Coleman 3,158, Lowe 2,403 and Billy Murray 1,636.

Meanwhile, in Lakesite two incumbents - Curtis Jones and Bill Neighbors - were edged out.

Winners of three commission spots were Valerie Boddy, Mayor David Howell and Bobby Bishop.

Totals were Howell 660, Boddy 642, Bishop 568, Jones 388 and Neighbors 349.. 


November 4, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 3, 2020

Lee Davis Wins Hotly Contested Walden Mayor Race; Lizzy Schmidt Is Chosen As Alderman

November 3, 2020

Incumbents Helton, Witt Gain Victory In East Ridge


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, JALON D 709 MOORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374122205 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority Booked ... (click for more)

Current vice mayor Lee Davis defeated current mayor Bill Trohanis in the hotly contested race for mayor of Walden. It was Davis 653 to Trohanis 591. The two sparred over a grocery store ... (click for more)

Incumbents Esther Helton and Aundrea “Aundie” Witt won re-election to seats on the East Ridge City Council. Four challengers were also in the race. Ms. Helton, who was also on the ballot ... (click for more)



Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sun Still Comes Up

Late yesterday afternoon, with hours before the voting booths closed and the numbers were tallied, it was a given fact that by the time the sun comes up on Wednesday, our divided nation will now be split into two distinct groups – those who are happy and those who are sad. The wise among us should focus on the sun. In the great Broadway play, “Annie,” was a song’s opening lyrics: ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


