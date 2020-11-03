Everett, Shipley, Coleman Win In Soddy Daisy, 2 Commissioners Edged Out In Lakesite

Steve Everett, Mayor Gene-o Shipley and Jim Coleman were chosen for seats on the Soddy Daisy Commission on Tuesday.

Commissioner Max Lowe finished out of the running.

It was Everett 3,470, Shipley 3,405, Coleman 3,158, Lowe 2,403 and Billy Murray 1,636.

Meanwhile, in Lakesite two incumbents - Curtis Jones and Bill Neighbors - were edged out.

Winners of three commission spots were Valerie Boddy, Mayor David Howell and Bobby Bishop.

Totals were Howell 660, Boddy 642, Bishop 568, Jones 388 and Neighbors 349..