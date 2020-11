Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

BRAZIL, JERRY WAYNE

1914 GUNBARREL ROAD APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

----

CAZARES ALCARAZ, GEORGINA

900 AIRPORT ROAD TRAILER # 71 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

----

DOWNS, TAYLOR LEROY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

----

ENGLE, DYLAN C

1552 DALLAS LAKE RD \HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

IMPROPER PARKING

----

FORD, KYLE DOUGLAS

312 MCBRYAR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER

5900 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH

10668 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

GRIMES, TRACEY R

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON

410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

HARPER, MATTHEW DAVID

1550 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

----

HOOD, SAMUAL FRANKLIN

6039 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

----

HUTCHINSON, CARLOS LOVELL

7203 CANNE HOLLOWAY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

----

ISAZA, DOMINICK

1553 SOUTH JACKSON ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

----

JOHNSON, CASEY CHARLES

807 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OVER $1000

----

LARA-CANELO, TRINIDAD

7282 SADDLEBACK CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONE

211 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

MUNSON, DANIEL JOSEPH

8214 MIDDLE VALLEY RD RED BANK, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

----

NICHOLS, JOSEPH BRYAN

24498 HWY 157 CLOUDLAND, 30731

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

PACE, MIRANDA RACHELE

3311 FAIRMOUNT PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

PAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON

2104 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063910

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

UNL.

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----PARROTT, BRANDI D106 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----PELICO VICENTE, UDYN AMILICAR1615 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----PEREZ LUCAS, AMABLE408 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----PEREZ-REYNOSO, DANI4321 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL----PHILLIPS, DAVID A1467 NICKAJACK RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 30752Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT----RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM1029 HARVEST KNOLL LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----RUSSELL, WILLIAM CORDARO4605 SHAWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN6931 RAMSEYTOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----STEPHENS, MARCUS JAMES2649 APPLEBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT SIMPLEDOMESTIC ASSAULTATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION----STOUDEMIRE, BARBARA P2418 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE----THOMAS, JT521 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 81 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA727 EAST 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37210Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS----THORNTON, BELINDA DANA2305 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC----TONEY, GREGORY LAMAR1805 WILSON ST. APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----TURNER, CHRISTHOPHER SHAWN765 COPMANT FARM ROAD COALMONT, 37313Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)----VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE4672 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLEWAH, 37315Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----WEBSTER, RACHEL MARIE1467 NICKAJACK RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807281Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G----WOODS, DALLAS LEE551 READS LAKE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21OPEN CONTAINER LAWSPEEDING