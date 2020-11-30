Cleveland Middle School To Begin At-Home Learning On Tuesday For Rest Of Week

As a result of staffing issues related to COVID-19, Cleveland Middle School will be moving from its current traditional, in-person instructional model to at-home learning for all middle school students.

At-home learning for CMS will begin on Tuesday and run through Friday.

CMS students wishing to receive meals (breakfast and lunch) on these days may do so in the bus circle at CMS from 9-10 a.m.

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec.

7.

School officials said, "Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families."

Cleveland High School and all elementary schools will remain on their in-person traditional schedule, pending any changes. All after-school activities will continue as planned unless notified by the school.