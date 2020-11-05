Kelsey To Take 2nd Step Toward Adding Right To Work To State Constitution

State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) said he will file a Senate Joint Resolution for consideration by the 112th General Assembly to add the Right to Work law to the state Constitution for its second required passage by the legislature before it can be sent to voters on the ballot.

“This amendment will guarantee future generations of Tennessee workers their right to work regardless of whether they choose to join a union,” said Senator Kelsey.

In June 2020, Senate Joint Resolution 648, sponsored by Senator Kelsey, passed the state legislature, which was the first step in enshrining the law to the Tennessee Constitution.

Now, the resolution will be required to pass by a two-thirds majority in the 2021 or 2022 legislation session in order to appear on the ballot for a statewide referendum in November 2022. The amendment would become part of the state Constitution if adopted by a majority vote in the 2022 governor’s election.

He said, "Tennessee’s Right to Work statute has been state law since 1947. It provides workers cannot be hired or fired based on their membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization. When introduced in 1947, supporters of the bill argued that it would 'be of great advantage to the average member of organized labor.' It also protects the rights of those who choose not to join a union."

He said 27 other states have Right to Work laws, and nine of those have passed constitutional amendments, including neighboring states Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama. The Alabama amendment passed most recently in 2016.



“Tennessee’s Right to Work laws have been critical to producing the economic growth our state has experienced over the last decade,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “I appreciate everything Senator Kelsey has done to support the right to work in Tennessee.”