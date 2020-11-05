 Thursday, November 5, 2020 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Kelsey To Take 2nd Step Toward Adding Right To Work To State Constitution

Thursday, November 5, 2020

State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) said he will file a Senate Joint Resolution for consideration by the 112th General Assembly to add the Right to Work law to the state Constitution for its second required passage by the legislature before it can be sent to voters on the ballot.

 

“This amendment will guarantee future generations of Tennessee workers their right to work regardless of whether they choose to join a union,” said Senator Kelsey.

 

In June 2020, Senate Joint Resolution 648, sponsored by Senator Kelsey, passed the state legislature, which was the first step in enshrining the law to the Tennessee Constitution.

 

Now, the resolution will be required to pass by a two-thirds majority in the 2021 or 2022 legislation session in order to appear on the ballot for a statewide referendum in November 2022.

The amendment would become part of the state Constitution if adopted by a majority vote in the 2022 governor’s election.

 

He said, "Tennessee’s Right to Work statute has been state law since 1947. It provides workers cannot be hired or fired based on their membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization. When introduced in 1947, supporters of the bill argued that it would 'be of great advantage to the average member of organized labor.' It also protects the rights of those who choose not to join a union."

 

He said 27 other states have Right to Work laws, and nine of those have passed constitutional amendments, including neighboring states Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama. The Alabama amendment passed most recently in 2016.

 

“Tennessee’s Right to Work laws have been critical to producing the economic growth our state has experienced over the last decade,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “I appreciate everything Senator Kelsey has done to support the right to work in Tennessee.”

 


November 5, 2020

Kelsey To Take 2nd Step Toward Adding Right To Work To State Constitution

November 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 4, 2020

Group At Coolidge Park Rally Says "Every Vote Should Be Counted" In Presidential Contest


State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) said he will file a Senate Joint Resolution for consideration by the 112 th General Assembly to add the Right to Work law to the state Constitution for ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MANDY JEAN 2727 WHALE RD SODDY DAISY, 37343 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga DSA and several other organizations expressed their support for counting every vote during their Wednesday night rally in Coolidge Park. This happened amid controversy surrounding ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Kelsey To Take 2nd Step Toward Adding Right To Work To State Constitution

State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) said he will file a Senate Joint Resolution for consideration by the 112 th General Assembly to add the Right to Work law to the state Constitution for its second required passage by the legislature before it can be sent to voters on the ballot. “This amendment will guarantee future generations of Tennessee workers their right to work ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MANDY JEAN 2727 WHALE RD SODDY DAISY, 37343 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRIMINAL TRESPASSING --- ALLISON, JACOB TYLER 356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FUGITIVE DADE COUNTY --- AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND 7307 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Elections And Hope In 2020

When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world. When I write, often I want to touch emotions and stir your soul. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: So Much For Guessing

Anybody in the opinion business is guaranteed a reaction in times such as these. I get dozens of emails every day and my biggest complaint – far and away – is that I lack the time to reply to them. The great majority are wonderful, whether they share my opinion, strongly oppose it, or offer up their own, and there are a few each day that are hilarious. On Monday I shared it was ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' Hurst, Ruiz Named To USL League One Teams

USL League One honored standout performers from its second season on Wednesday as it unveiled the 2020 USL League One All-League Teams. Greenville Triumph SC led all teams with six selections after claiming the 2020 League One Title, while first-year club Union Omaha earned four selections. Red Wolves’ forward Greg Hurst and defender Ricky Ruiz make the USL League One All-League ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors