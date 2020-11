Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, ROCHELLE

4418 Drummond Dr Chattanooga, 374111701

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BERRY, DAVID PAUL

5417 CRESTVIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

---

BROWN, MELTON

2807 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BUCKMAN, QUINTON WILLIAM

739 Ashley Forest Dr Hixson, 373433271

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---BURGESS, JOSHUA MALCOLM4730 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 373534055Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CASE, JEFFERY SCOTT134 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051822Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPETITION TO REVOKE (1800613 DOR) (FAILURE TO APPEA---DICKERSON, ELISHA MICHELLE8810 LAKE VILLA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ELLIS, JEREMY LABRAL7512 BORRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ELLISON, RICKEY ANDREWHOMELESS CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT---FLIPPIN, ANDRE D4805 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FORD, ANTHONY JERMAIL201 TIMBERKNOLL DR. #90 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolRECKLESS DRIVINGIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GILES, JUSTIN TRAVIS14 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OFPROPERTY)---GONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGOHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GONZALEZ, MIGUEL5724 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FENTANYLTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---GUZMAN, ALFREDO1901 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---HAGGARD, TAMMY DENISE2214 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---HAMILTON, THEODORE EDGAR7312 NOAH REID RD Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTNO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---HAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HAYES, TONYA LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIGGINS, DEJUAN MARSHAE9047 SAN JOSE BLVD APT 521 JACKSONVILLE, 32257Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HILL, CHARLES WAYNE3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOLLAND, CORTEZ DANGELO503 PHOENIX AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)FIRST DEGREE MURDER (ATTEMPTED)UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (FELON)---HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JACKSON, GARY TREMON160 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042506Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARMPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JACKSON, MELVIN LEE1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARMPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODONE)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (CLONAZEPAM)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV (AMPHETAMINE & DETROAMPHPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METHADONE)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (CRACK COCAINE)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI---KENNEDY, DARRELL NEWTON2611 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN6330 Fairest Dr Harrison, 373419216Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON5764 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---MANDELSON, JOSHUA J5835 SARAH DR OOLTEWAH, 373636461Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED BURGLARYUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS---MCKNIGHT, LAKEYSHA MONIQUE1076 ARCHER AVE MANNING, 291026033Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE1248 BIRDHOUSE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---NEAL, BRITTNEY NICOLE10356 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---ORMOND, DAWN RAZNEY2806 S HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ORTEGA, LEONARDO J5361 HAISEN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---PEMBERTON, MEAGAN MARIE166 PEACHTREE CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---REYNOSO, WALTER1600 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---RODRIGUEZ, JOSE DELACRUZ4805 14TH AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGOPEN CONTAINER LAW---ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---SANCHEZ, MARIOHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLESPEEDINGSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---SHARBER, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN1928 WILKS AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION GABAPENTIN)---STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER 1000 (DOMESTIC)---STOUDEMIRE, IRA JEAN715 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374102104Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL7116 TYNER CROSSING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---SUTTON, TODD REGIS1815 EAST 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SWART, RUSSELL DAVID1507 COFFELT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---TONEY, GELISSA EUGENIA4616 Sunflower Ln, Apt 713 Chattanooga, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE4719 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH1022 GARNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---WARDELL, RICHARD WAYNE5982 OLD ROUTE 11 LOT DUBLIN, 24149Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS/CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANC---WESTFIELD, GARY ANTOINE3912 LANDCREST CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---WILLIAMS, ANTHONY LEBRON701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILSON, JAMES LEO1498 GOLF CLUB LANE CLARKSVILLE, 37040Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WRIGHT, CODY DEAN85 WILLIAMS PARK DRIVE FLINTSTONE,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S