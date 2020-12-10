Hamilton County Has 313 New COVID Cases And 2 New Deaths; Tennessee Has 6,011 New COVID Cases, 69 More Deaths

Hamilton County reported 313 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The new total is 21,753.There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, both females, one White and one classified as "other", one was between the ages of 71-80 and one was 81 or older, bringing the total to 202.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 18,407, which is 85 percent, and there are 3,144 active cases.Hamilton County had 157 patients hospitalized from the virus with an additional 17 suspected cases. Of those, 92 are county residents. There are 31 people in intensive care.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 422,962 on Wednesday with 8,213 new cases, a new record. There have been 62 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,171, said state Health Department officials.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 428,973 on Thursday with 6,011 new cases. There have been 69 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,240, said state Health Department officials.



The state currently has 2,558 people hospitalized from the virus, 45 less than on Wednesday.



There have been 382,444 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).



Testing numbers are above 4.804 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,305 cases, up 13; 5 deaths



Bradley County: 6,473, up 138; 43 deaths



Grundy County: 898 cases, up 17; 14 deaths



Marion County: 1,369 cases, up 43; 22 deaths



Meigs County: 635 cases, up 33; 13 deaths



Polk County: 821 cases, up 29; 15 deaths



Rhea County: 2,103 cases, up 51; 37 deaths



Sequatchie County: 678 cases, up 27; 5 deaths

