Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, DISMOND

4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435031

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BEAN, JENNIFER LEE

1814 YAPHANK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BOYD, CORNELIOUS REGINALD

4401 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVING



BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT

1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAIL TO YIELD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CHASE, JACOB CODY

5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500



COBURN, EVERETT HOWARD

1114 CHURCH ST SE SMYRNA, 30080

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

VEHICULAR ASSAULT



COCHRAN, THOMAS BRIAN

50 STONEVIEW DR CARROLLTON, 30116

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CUMMINGS, SCOTT MICHAEL128 PPOOLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155723Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDAVIS, MARQUILIA1240 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023718Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARESTILL, JESSE RICHARD2045 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)EVANS, SIBLEY BRYCE3804 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTFRIZZELL, ADRIANNA ADRIENNE124 RHONDA WAY ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFUGATE, WILLIAM A254 COUNTY ROAD 781 RICEVILLE, 373705201Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTGREENE, NATHANIEL HENRY725 DAVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTGUERRERO, OCTAVIO CHAVEZ3260 TERRACE AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GUEYE, KHADIM950 SPRINGS CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTHANKS, STACY RYAN4700 A METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR)HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS374 CARLSON RD COALMONT, 37313Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500BURGLARY OF AN AUTOHICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTHIGDON, AUSTIN CHASE4916 SANDY TRL APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT)HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092123Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHUGHLEY, LIONEL FRANCIS309 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTLANHAM, JUSTIN B178 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORLEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGCAR JACKINGMARQUEZ-HIDALGO, GREGORIO B1381 DREAMCATCHER WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN215 KETNER STREET WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 373419530Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, BILLY W727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYPULLENS, ALRENZO R5800 MAUDINA AVE NASHVILLE, 37209Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OVER $1,000RIVERS, JAJUAN OSCAESAR4104 SOUTH TER CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALESALAS, RUBLELINO VELAZQUEZ808 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTSCARLETT, MICHAE KESHAWN1325 GREENS PARKWAY HOUSTON, 77067Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTSCOTT, TERRY LEE1401 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)SIMMONS, TERRANCE DEWON14 WOODALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT (SIMPLE)SMITH, BRIAN KEITH2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALERECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTCONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN FOR RESALESMITH, CAMERON EVERETT13808 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUIREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY9719 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)STEWART, JEROME3702 SKYLARK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162816Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESWANEY, DONNA MARIE1168 GREENS RD Chattanooga, 374213207Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLINGTHOMAS, AMANDA MARIE2619 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETILLEY, MICHAEL JASON3424 CRABTREE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TINDELL, NICHOLAS SHANN2520 CHUKAR RD KNOXVILLE, 37923Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO3609 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072206Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEYEARWOOD, JARED1516 ELI RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (VEHICLE)