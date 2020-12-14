Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER
1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ALTER, PAUL JAMESON
1907 SUCK CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ANDRE, ELIZABETH
3508 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, MERRILL LANE
10400 SCENIC HWY LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111552
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
COOPER, ALEXANDER BRANDON
705 BRONSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 39741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNN, MONICA MARIA
2002 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GIMBER, JONATHAN BRADY
6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL
102 GRACIE AVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, HAROLD EUGENE
2709 CITICO AVE P6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE
759 SIMMONS TAWZER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, HEATHER DANIELLE
7732 N DENT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
JORDAN, SHEILA DARLENE
1 E11TH ST APT 1018 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KALAKOSKY, CARSON KEVIN
5474 GLENN FLS CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAFLEUR, COREY DWAYNE
9400 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LYKES, MONTRELL DEMARIO
5319A DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102028
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MASON, JADAN M
5317 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MEYER, RHONDA GAIL
287 NATION BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MILLER, TRACY LYNN
4715 BONNY OAKES DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, QUENTEL LAMAR
2104 DABNEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
MORALES, GILBERTO LOPEZ
UNKNOWN ADDRESS ,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NATION, DYLAN GREGORY
8174 SAVANNAH HILLS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OWENS, HAYLEY MARIE
1341 N GLEN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
505LEAKWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
4100 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072707
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE
2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064203
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
SANBORN, CRAIG ALAN
29 E LONG HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30739
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT
2606 KELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELTON, DANIEL J
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TORRES-ACOSTA, JOSE ANGEL
178 BLAZER LANDING DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANCE, EPIPHANIE ROSE
457 COUNTY ROAD 783 ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
WHITE, THOMAS
600 W LIONSHEAD CIR APT #208 VAIL, 81657
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, CORDELL LAWAUN
3210 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071535
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOTEN, AUTUMN NICOLE
365 WORKMAN DRIVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE