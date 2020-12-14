 Monday, December 14, 2020 50.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, December 14, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER 
1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ALTER, PAUL JAMESON 
1907 SUCK CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ANDRE, ELIZABETH 
3508 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, MERRILL LANE 
10400 SCENIC HWY LOOKOUT MTN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE 
1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111552 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

COOPER, ALEXANDER BRANDON 
705 BRONSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 39741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUNN, MONICA MARIA 
2002 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GIMBER, JONATHAN BRADY 
6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL 
102 GRACIE AVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, HAROLD EUGENE 
2709 CITICO AVE P6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE 
759 SIMMONS TAWZER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, HEATHER DANIELLE 
7732 N DENT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

JORDAN, SHEILA DARLENE 
1 E11TH ST APT 1018 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KALAKOSKY, CARSON KEVIN 
5474 GLENN FLS CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAFLEUR, COREY DWAYNE 
9400 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LYKES, MONTRELL DEMARIO 
5319A DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102028 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MASON, JADAN M 
5317 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MEYER, RHONDA GAIL 
287 NATION BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MILLER, TRACY LYNN 
4715 BONNY OAKES DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOORE, QUENTEL LAMAR 
2104 DABNEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT

MORALES, GILBERTO LOPEZ 
UNKNOWN ADDRESS , 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NATION, DYLAN GREGORY 
8174 SAVANNAH HILLS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OWENS, HAYLEY MARIE 
1341 N GLEN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN 
505LEAKWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD 
4100 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072707 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE 
2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064203 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

SANBORN, CRAIG ALAN 
29 E LONG HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT 
2606 KELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, DANIEL J 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE 
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TORRES-ACOSTA, JOSE ANGEL 
178 BLAZER LANDING DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VANCE, EPIPHANIE ROSE 
457 COUNTY ROAD 783 ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

WHITE, THOMAS 
600 W LIONSHEAD CIR APT #208 VAIL, 81657 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, CORDELL LAWAUN 
3210 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071535 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOTEN, AUTUMN NICOLE 
365 WORKMAN DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


