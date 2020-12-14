Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER

1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ALTER, PAUL JAMESON

1907 SUCK CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ANDRE, ELIZABETH

3508 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, MERRILL LANE

10400 SCENIC HWY LOOKOUT MTN, 30750

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE

1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111552

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT



COOPER, ALEXANDER BRANDON

705 BRONSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 39741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DUNN, MONICA MARIA

2002 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GIMBER, JONATHAN BRADY

6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL

102 GRACIE AVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARRIS, HAROLD EUGENE

2709 CITICO AVE P6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE

759 SIMMONS TAWZER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, HEATHER DANIELLE

7732 N DENT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR



JORDAN, SHEILA DARLENE

1 E11TH ST APT 1018 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KALAKOSKY, CARSON KEVIN

5474 GLENN FLS CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LAFLEUR, COREY DWAYNE

9400 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



LYKES, MONTRELL DEMARIO

5319A DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102028

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MASON, JADAN M

5317 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MEYER, RHONDA GAIL

287 NATION BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MILLER, TRACY LYNN

4715 BONNY OAKES DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFAILURE TO APPEARMOORE, QUENTEL LAMAR2104 DABNEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENTMORALES, GILBERTO LOPEZUNKNOWN ADDRESS ,Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENATION, DYLAN GREGORY8174 SAVANNAH HILLS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOWENS, HAYLEY MARIE1341 N GLEN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPAYNE, SCOTT ALAN505LEAKWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD4100 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064203Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00DOMESTIC ASSAULTHARASSMENTSANBORN, CRAIG ALAN29 E LONG HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30739Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT2606 KELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHELTON, DANIEL J3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETORRES-ACOSTA, JOSE ANGEL178 BLAZER LANDING DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVANCE, EPIPHANIE ROSE457 COUNTY ROAD 783 ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONWHITE, THOMAS600 W LIONSHEAD CIR APT #208 VAIL, 81657Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: OtherTHEFT OF PROPERTYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEWILLIAMS, CORDELL LAWAUN3210 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071535Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOTEN, AUTUMN NICOLE365 WORKMAN DRIVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE