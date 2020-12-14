Alexander Says Orderly Transition Of Power Is "Crucial"

Senator Lamar Alexander, speaking after the Electoral College confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as winner of the presidential election, said a peaceful transition of power is "crucial."

He said, “The presidential election is over. States have certified the votes. Courts have resolved disputes. The electors have voted. I hope that President Trump will put the country first, take pride in his considerable accomplishments, and help president-elect Biden get off to a good start.

"Especially during this pandemic, an orderly transition of power is crucially important.”

