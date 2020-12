Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GARREN L

HOMELESS WHITWELL, 373976358

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ARMOUR, CHRISTOPHER

1719 INDIAN RIDGE ROAD JOHNSON CITY, 37604

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON

3968 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARVER, JEFFREY PAUL

7213 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN GUN)

---

CLEMONS, JOHNNY JUNIOR

3501CARLWHITE PLACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COOK, CHRISTOPHER SHAUN

2005 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DANIEL, JOSEPH P

6915 STARLITE RD.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DOUGLAS, CARLTON JERMAINE1679 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN3101 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071507Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR ASSAULTFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---GAITHER, PIERRE LACEYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMPLE POSSESSION---GRIFFITH, CHELSEA LEANN127 GOODSON AVENUE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---HAMPTON, DEMETRIUS LORENZO2709 CITICO AVENUE APT. J3 CHATTANOOGA, 37413Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HENRY, DAVID HUGH2525 COUNTY ROAD 451/ HOMELESS WOODLAND, 37280Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HYMON, RICHARD RONALD1903 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---JACKSON, JARED LAMONT3663 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JERKE, JERKE JAMES779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEAR---JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR6435 BASSWOOD LN, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KIRKWOOD, BILLY MAURIEL2219 E 19th St Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---KNOX, ERIC SCOTT7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROIN---MATTHEWS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL8229 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MAYE, TAMARA NICOLE217 GROVE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OSBORNE, CHRISTY LYNN935 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE720 NORTH KELLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE4929 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROBERSON, DENNIS STEVEN1042 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SMITH, JOSHUA TYSON624 LINDASY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFALSE IMPRISONMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---TONG, NYAMOUCH LATJOR7313 KENMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TRUITT, BOBBY LEE7749 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH1022 GARNETT AVE Chattanooga, 374045014Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VANZANT, SHERRY517 SOUTH LOVELL EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO2601 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WATTS, JAMES212 BOOKINGHAM DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37909Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEBB, BOBBIE KAYE1027 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S