Man And Dog Escape House Fire On New York Avenue

A Chattanooga man and his dog are safe after escaping their burning home.At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, members of the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 3100 block of New York Avenue and found flames coming through the roof and the roof vent.The initial attack was exterior m, but when crews spoke to the resident, who was outside, he indicated that his pet was still inside.When it was safe, firefighters went to make an interior attack and the resident’s dog immediately ran out the front door uninjured.Officials said crews had a quick knockdown on the fire and placed tarps over the resident’s belongings to protect them from further fire, water and smoke damage.The cause of the fire is under investigation.There were no injuries.Engine 4, Quint 10, Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 13, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Red), HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded.