Man And Dog Escape House Fire On New York Avenue

Saturday, December 19, 2020
- photo by Captain Timothy Greer (Acting Battalion 2 Red)
A Chattanooga man and his dog are safe after escaping their burning home.

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, members of the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 3100 block of New York Avenue and found flames coming through the roof and the roof vent.

The initial attack was exterior m, but when crews spoke to the resident, who was outside, he indicated that his pet was still inside.

When it was safe, firefighters went to make an interior attack and the resident’s dog immediately ran out the front door uninjured.

Officials said crews had a quick knockdown on the fire and placed tarps over the resident’s belongings to protect them from further fire, water and smoke damage. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no injuries. 

Engine 4, Quint 10, Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 13, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Red), HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded.

Opinion

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

About halfway into the process of getting this week’s edition of “The Saturday Funnies” assembled, I had the stark realization that this would be the last before Christmas morning, so you’ll see a few more videos than normal because this is my favorite holiday. I’ve included some of the music that makes me cry because they touch my soul, like one from Vince Gill and his daughter ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Fall At Home To EKU, 62-45

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 62-45 Friday afternoon to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in non-conference action. The Mocs drop to 2-4 overall and EKU improves to 3-2 with its third straight win. Eboni Williams led Chattanooga from the floor for the third time this season with 14 points and was one rebounds shy of a double-double with ... (click for more)

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)


