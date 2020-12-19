Motorcycle Wrecks Near Brainerd Tunnels

A motorcyclist wrecked near the Brainerd Tunnels on Saturday evening.
Traffic was stopped as first responders were summoned.
It happened shortly after 6 p.m.
December 20, 2020
December 19, 2020
Police spoke with a man who said that morning he left his Ruger 380 at the Huddle House on Brainerd Road. The man said when he realized what he had done, he returned to recover it. He said the ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACUFF, TERRY WAYNE
103 ALPILNE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE
3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071801
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING ... (click for more)
An 18-year-old Southern Adventist student was the teen who was killed Thursday evening on I-75.
The victim was Zachary Matias Negron of Ooltewah.
Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a serious injury crash at 1130 Interstate 75 North at 9:39 p.m.
Police said a BMW Z4 was traveling north on I-75 when it struck the rear of a Freightliner tractor trailer and ... (click for more)
Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring.
The endless stream of ever-changing information.
The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns.
The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year.
The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)
About halfway into the process of getting this week’s edition of “The Saturday Funnies” assembled, I had the stark realization that this would be the last before Christmas morning, so you’ll see a few more videos than normal because this is my favorite holiday. I’ve included some of the music that makes me cry because they touch my soul, like one from Vince Gill and his daughter ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 62-45 Friday afternoon to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in non-conference action. The Mocs drop to 2-4 overall and EKU improves to 3-2 with its third straight win.
Eboni Williams led Chattanooga from the floor for the third time this season with 14 points and was one rebounds shy of a double-double with ... (click for more)
Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)