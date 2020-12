Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES

2003 ROCK BLUFF RD. HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 250000

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 60000

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-HEROIN

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

-----

BENNETT, RAYMOND ORLANDO

3708 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102115

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----BISHOP, SHELBY ANN124 WATERVILLE DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000CRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----BLOCKER, ANDRE DEWON405 AIRWAY RIDGE RD LOUISVILLE, 377775573Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS (WEAPON)AGGRAVATED RIOT-----BONE, JOHN ANTHONY4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101915Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----BRACKETT, CHRISTI H1701 LAGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUDDLL2415 W 6TH ST LOS ANGELES, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----CANION, REBECCA ANN4018 Kirkland Ave Chattanooga, 374101629Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED ASSAULT-----CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEEHomeless CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IIICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTEEAT 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR-----COLE, TRAVIS LAMONT117 LOCKWOOD DRIVE JACKSON, 38301Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL-----COOK, JARRED T341 CHURCH ST SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-PILLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----CRUTCHER, BRITIAN TRACEY4611 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS (WEAPON)AGGRAVATED RIOT-----FREEMAN, TRACY LEBRON2717 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS (WEAPON)AGGRAVATED RIOT-----GOD, CZAR N2 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS-----GOODMAN, JAMAL KENYADDA2024 BAILEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----GRAVITT, STEPHANIE M923 BELVIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000-----GREEN, GERALD FARRIS3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED RIOTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS-----HALL, MICHAEL E430 NW MOHAWK DR CLEVELAND, 37431Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----HASTINGS, TYLER JOHN1465 VILLAGE OAKS CLEVELAND, 37331Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HENSLEY, EMMA SIERRA6901 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----HOSKINS, MATTHEW SHAUN1604 NASH STREET APT 55 UNION CITY, 38261Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT-----JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL1307 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)-----KLING, JONATHON PAUL936 SIGNAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773082Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----LINDSEY, DEDRICK LAMONT1107 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS (WEAPON)AGGRAVATED RIOT-----MARSHALL, JANICE DARLENE6319 GRUBB ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN-----MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN3430 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)-----MOORE, KELLY TOMITIRIAS107 Goodson Ave Chattanooga, 374054719Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----MORROW, DERRICK MATTHEW544 EDWINS COVE LENOIR CITY, 37377Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MUDGETT, BRANDON MICHAEL415 CONE ST M.T HOME, 72653Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 250000CRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 60000FALSE REPORTSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-----MURPHY, ANNA MARIA7209 BONNIE OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT-----POWELL, MATTHEW ROBIN18 WALKER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION-----PUTMAN, DASHAY L3025 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062104Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S-----RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE5204 TANNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----REED, CHARLES EDWARD7159 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374216711Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVING-----RICE, REGINALD LAMAR3408 12TH AVE Chattanooga, 374072201Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE756 ENCHANTED VIEW CHATTANOOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)-----SATTERFIELD, MICHAEL LEE12202 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----SEYMORE, JIMMY ROGER1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052862Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE-----SHEPHERD, JAMES EDWARD2618 E 21TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE-----SMITH, ASHLEY L3900 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND2306 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043713Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDINVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDINVIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE-----THURMAN JR, MAURICE LAMONT1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED RIOTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS-----TOWNSEND, RUTH EUGENAL1313 CYTHCRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----VARADY, SHAWN RAY336 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE-----WATTS, PATRICK LAVAR541 WOODLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053964Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED RIOTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS-----WEEKS, JAMIE E4610 ADAMS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN823 W 12th St Chattanooga, 374023723Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----WILSON, LISA MARIE1310 DALLAS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD55 CHURCH ST RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA