20 People Killed In Georgia During Christmas Holiday Travel Period

Monday, December 28, 2020

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 20 traffic deaths resulting from 18 fatal crashes. This year, the holiday travel period was 78-hours long. It began at 6 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 24, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 27.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 251 traffic crashes that resulted in 91 injuries and 11 fatalities from nine fatal crashes. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, troopers and officers of the Department of Public Safety arrested 173 people for driving under the influence, while 7,259 citations and 9,815 warnings were issued.  Citations were also issued for 485 seat belts, 130 child restraints, 4,347 speeding, and 344 distracted driving violations.

Local agencies reporting nine traffic deaths from nine fatal crashes during the holiday period were:
Atlanta P/D, Clayton Co. PD, Cobb Co. PD, DeKalb Co. PD, Fayette Co. SO, Gwinnett Co. PD, and Warner Robins PD. One fatality was reported in each fatal crash.
 
2020 Christmas Holiday Traffic Count, 6 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 24 - 11:59 p.m. Sun., Dec. 26; 78-Hour Holiday Period
 
  Deaths
Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia  
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers: 11 (9 fatal crashes)
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies:   9 (9 fatal crashes)
   
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period: 20 (18 fatal crashes)

GSP Troops  Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total Fatalities

Troop A  
Troop B  
Troop C Atlanta PD, Clayton Co. PD (2), Cobb Co. PD,                                                                                    DeKalb Co. PD (2),Gwinnett Co. PD 7

Troop D GSP Griffin (2), GSP Villa Rica, Fayette Co. SO 4
Troop E GSP Monroe 1
Troop F GSP Statesboro, GSP Sylvania (2) 3
Troop G  
Troop H GSP Douglas (2), Warner Robins PD 3
Troop I GSP Brunswick, GSP Hinesville 2
TOTAL: 20



Whose Money Is It?

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Live A Little Longer

You must know that I get dozens of enlightening, inspirational, and thought-provoking emails all the time, not to mention those I want to share from ‘My Morning Readings.’ Several weeks before Christmas a delightful friend sent me one entitled – get this – “Age 65 Until Death.” Are you kidding me? Not only do I not wish to share it, I don’t even want to read anything as morbid. ... (click for more)

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns Third SoCon Player Of The Week Award

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams was named the College Sports Madness Player of the Week for the Southern Conference. This is the third honor Williams earned for a career game against Georgia State, leading the Mocs to the 2020 GSU Holiday Classic title. She was 11-of-17 in the game and made both 3-point attempts and six free throws for a career-best 30 points. She ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: College Football Shows Its True Colors

I have long been a proponent for an eight-team college football playoff and the 2020 season is a perfect example of why the current four-team scenario should be expanded. The same teams that have dominated the playoffs since its inception in 2014 are still among the four teams playing for a national title. Alabama is number one and Clemson is ranked second. Of the last five national ... (click for more)


