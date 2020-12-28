20 People Killed In Georgia During Christmas Holiday Travel Period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 20 traffic deaths resulting from 18 fatal crashes. This year, the holiday travel period was 78-hours long. It began at 6 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 24, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 27.



Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 251 traffic crashes that resulted in 91 injuries and 11 fatalities from nine fatal crashes. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, troopers and officers of the Department of Public Safety arrested 173 people for driving under the influence, while 7,259 citations and 9,815 warnings were issued. Citations were also issued for 485 seat belts, 130 child restraints, 4,347 speeding, and 344 distracted driving violations.



Local agencies reporting nine traffic deaths from nine fatal crashes during the holiday period were:

Atlanta P/D, Clayton Co. PD, Cobb Co. PD, DeKalb Co. PD, Fayette Co. SO, Gwinnett Co. PD, and Warner Robins PD. One fatality was reported in each fatal crash.



2020 Christmas Holiday Traffic Count, 6 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 24 - 11:59 p.m. Sun., Dec. 26; 78-Hour Holiday Period



Deaths

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia

Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers: 11 (9 fatal crashes)

Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies: 9 (9 fatal crashes)



Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period: 20 (18 fatal crashes)



GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total Fatalities

Troop A

Troop B

Troop C Atlanta PD, Clayton Co. PD (2), Cobb Co. PD, DeKalb Co. PD (2),Gwinnett Co. PD 7

Troop D GSP Griffin (2), GSP Villa Rica, Fayette Co. SO 4

Troop E GSP Monroe 1

Troop F GSP Statesboro, GSP Sylvania (2) 3

Troop G

Troop H GSP Douglas (2), Warner Robins PD 3

Troop I GSP Brunswick, GSP Hinesville 2

TOTAL: 20





