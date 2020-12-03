29-Year-Old Randy Williams Is City's 4th Murder Victim This Week

In the city's fourth murder this week, Randy Williams, 29, died from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Wednesday at approximately 1:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 3139 Lightfoot Mill Road on a report of a DOA.



Upon arrival, officers located the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.

You can remain anonymous.