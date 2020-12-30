 Wednesday, December 30, 2020 56.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


All Hamilton County Schools Will Be On Remote Learning Jan. 6-8

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

All Hamilton County Schools will be on Remote Learning Jan. 6-8.

 

Officials said, "With the spring semester starting next Wednesday, Jan. 6, the district wanted to share our schedule for next week using the latest local COVID-19 data. 

 

"Due to recent data trends and the support for a gradual re-entry plan, all schools will follow a remote learning schedule Jan.

6-8."

 

 Staff will also follow a remote schedule, but they can request access to their school building through their administrators if needed.

 

 School-Age Child Care (SACC) will operate a limited number of school sites. Visit the county school website for more information.

 

 Athletics can resume practices as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, pending notification from relevant coaching staff and in accordance with Governor Lee’s most recent Executive Order. All other activities, after school programs, and extracurriculars will remain remote/virtual for now.

Officials said, "As noted in updates to our Reopening Plan announced on Dec. 18, we will begin our weekly cadence of communicating the Phase Tracker every Tuesday, which will determine the school schedule for the following week.

We will share the schedule for the week of Jan. 11-15 next Tuesday, Jan. 5, and continue to communicate for the following week every Tuesday. To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan.


December 30, 2020

Sheriff's Office Again In Control Of County Workhouse After 35 Years Of Private Management; Inadequate Downtown Jail To Close

December 30, 2020

Georgia Has 49 More COVID Deaths And 5,496 New Cases

December 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Nonchalant Female Shoplifters Get $8,000 In Loot From Beauty Salon; Man With Big Pockets Hits Walgreens, North Market


The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officially assumed full operational control and oversight of the Silverdale Detention Center effective at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Earlier this year, CoreCivic, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,808. There were 5,496 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Police responded to a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 366 Northgate Mall Dr. Upon arrival, police met with an employee who showed police footage of three Black females filling shopping baskets with ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sheriff's Office Again In Control Of County Workhouse After 35 Years Of Private Management; Inadequate Downtown Jail To Close

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officially assumed full operational control and oversight of the Silverdale Detention Center effective at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Earlier this year, CoreCivic, who has managed the complex for over 35 years, announced they would withdraw from their contract on Dec. 30. In order to prepare for this transition, Sheriff Jim Hammond appointed a ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 49 More COVID Deaths And 5,496 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,808. There were 5,496 new cases, as that total reached 558,177 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 41,778, up 375 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,185 cases, up 45; 37 deaths, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Washington Math: 1 Step Forward, 2 Steps Back, But There’s A Better Way

As we wrap up 2020, it’s clear that half of America is exhilarated over this year’s electoral results. The other half is anything but. One side is cheering. The other side is jeering. One side will watch with eager anticipation for what Washington will now do. The other side is eager to do all it can to block and disrupt. Four years ago, these same groups were in reverse roles. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Best Resolution

In the big scheme you’ve got one day remaining to write down your New Year’s Resolutions. That’s right, you can’t think ‘em, they have to be written down and kept handy for your weekly review. We all want to lose weight, get more exercise, write thank-you notes, be kinder to others, and get “better” every day. But, friend, those and other wishes like them should be goals. Resolutions ... (click for more)

Sports

Pre-Season Pick Furman Hands UTC First Loss

The Furman Paladins are the pre-season pick to win the Southern Conference men’s basketball title and the Chattanooga Mocs had a great pre-conference run by winning all nine of their games. These two teams squared off at McKenzie Arena Wednesday afternoon and the visitors from Greenville, S.C. were victorious by a 77-73 margin after holding a 35-34 edge at intermission. Furman ... (click for more)

Williams Leads UTC Women To 77-64 Win Over North Alabama

Eboni Williams recorded her second straight double-double, leading the Chattanooga women’s basketball team to a 77-64 win over North Alabama Tuesday afternoon at Flowers Hall. Chattanooga improves to 5-4 on the year and the Lions fall to 1-8. Williams was one of three Mocs in double figures with a game-high 17 points and added 12 rebounds for her second double-double this season. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors