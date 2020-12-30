All Hamilton County Schools will be on Remote Learning Jan. 6-8.

Officials said, "With the spring semester starting next Wednesday, Jan. 6, the district wanted to share our schedule for next week using the latest local COVID-19 data.

"Due to recent data trends and the support for a gradual re-entry plan, all schools will follow a remote learning schedule Jan. 6-8."

Staff will also follow a remote schedule, but they can request access to their school building through their administrators if needed.

School-Age Child Care (SACC) will operate a limited number of school sites. Visit the county school website for more information.

Athletics can resume practices as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, pending notification from relevant coaching staff and in accordance with Governor Lee’s most recent Executive Order. All other activities, after school programs, and extracurriculars will remain remote/virtual for now.