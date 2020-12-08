Markious Sims, 24, Arrested After Shooting Man Who Was Running From Him; Victim Is On Life Support

Markious Sims, 24, has been arrested in the Nov. 19 shooting in Avondale that occurred at 1900 Maple Hills Way. Police said the victim is on life support with no brain function.

The victim's girlfriend told police that he was off his meds and believed she was sleeping with the neighbor's boyfriend. Police said Sims stayed with girlfriend Trakia Little-Armour near the shooting scene.

The victim's girlfriend said she left prior to the shot. She said her son saw a black four-door sedan with silver trim leave the complex shortly after the shooting.

A detective saw a black Chrysler 200 going the wrong way on a one-way street. The officer said he later saw the Chrysler parked nearby and found it belonged to Ms. Little-Armour.

After the shooting police had found a single 9mm shell casing in the roadway. There was also a pool of blood.

Police said Sims told them that the victim had come through the breezeway and verbally assaulted him. He said after the victim began running from the scene he shot him in the back. Asked why he had done that, he said he did not know.

Police said the victim was a good distance from Sims and was running when he was hit.



Sims is charged with attempted criminal homicide, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.



Sims, who is a convicted felon who is not suppose to be armed, is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.



At 5:58 p.m. on Nov. 19, Chattanooga Police responded to the 1900 block of Maple Hills Way on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim, 36, was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.



