Lance Truett is set to be appointed to the city Industrial Development Board.

He will be the appointee for District 9.

The IDB is being expanded from seven to nine members with one named from each of the nine City Council districts.

Mr. Truett will take the place of Alan Lebovitz, who asked to go off the panel.

Attorney Phil Noblett said the terms of some current members have expired, but they will stay on until replacements are named.