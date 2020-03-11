2 Residents And Firefighter Hospitalized After Fire In East Brainerd

Two residents and a firefighter were sent to the hospital after a residential fire in the East Brainerd area Wednesday morning.

Chattanooga firefighters were called to a two-alarm house fire at 8:55 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of North Concord Road.

Extra resources were called to the scene after reports of entrapment.

The first responding company found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

, he was alright and able to pull a child from the burning residence.

They initiated a mayday call for a firefighter who went into the structure when they were not able to get in touch with him right away. Thankfully

The firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution and treated for minor injuries.



Two patients, a juvenile resident and one adult resident, were also transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.



Crews spent hours working to get the fire totally extinguished.

CFD’s supply team and chaplains, Chattanooga Police, HCEMS and Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit supported the firefighters. Mutual aid agencies have responded to several of our fire halls since we have so many companies are on the scene. They helped with fire protection in the city.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials said, "Our thoughts are with the family involved in this incident and we appreciate the hard work of everyone who responded to the scene of the blaze."

“The crews had a lot of fire showing when they got here, showing from multiple rooms which makes search and rescue much more difficult. They did an outstanding job when they got here to get to the child inside,” Fire Chief Phil Hyman said.

Operations Chief Rick Boatwright recognized the quick thinking of the fire companies.

“Their training and the protective equipment that the department has meant that lives were saved today,” he said.