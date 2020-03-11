GBI Arrests Former LaFayette City Court Clerk

Former LaFayette City Court Clerk Jan Bridges was arrested for theft of fiduciary – theft of over $500 on Tuesday.

The GBI Calhoun Office was contacted by the LaFayette Police Department on Oct. 7, 2019, and requested to assist with an investigation into the City Court Services’ fines and fees as well as money missing from the Police Department. An audit had been conducted by the city of LaFayette for the Police Department’s City Court Clerk’s office.

During this audit, records were reviewed back to 2013. There were no records prior to 2013.

The audit conducted by an outside auditing firm discovered large sums of varying amounts of money missing, said officials.

After a lengthy investigation by the GBI, the GBI Financial Investigations Unit in consultation with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorneys’ office secured arrest warrants for Bridges.