Chattanooga Zoo To Remain Open For Now

Officials of the Chattanooga Zoo said they will remain open for now.

Officials said, "Chattanooga Zoo staff is closely monitoring the developments of the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). Like all public venues, we continue to monitor the situation and follow all guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local authorities including the Tennessee Department of Health.

"We advise all visitors to follow the Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment recommendations issued by the CDC to prevent the spread of coronavirus or any other communicable disease which include frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizer when it is available, and staying home if you are sick. Based upon the current situation, we will remain open and operating as normal. This is subject to change and signs will be posted on our grounds to notify guests if any area of the Zoo is closed."

Events and Programs:

Our RendeZOO: Princesses and Frogs Day event has been POSTPONED to a later date. We will update everyone once a new date is determined. All special events at the Zoo are currently postponed until further notice. Scheduled programs such as WILD Encounters and Zooniversity Homeschool classes will continue as scheduled. If you have any questions about scheduled programs, please contact our Education Department at education@chattzoo.org. 

Animal Care:

We want to assure you that our animals are healthy, and we will continue to provide them with dedicated care. There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread from humans to animals, according to the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums. While it appears that animals are not susceptible to COVID-19, we will remain in touch with our veterinary networks to stay up-to-date on any developments.

Moving forward:

The health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers and community is a top priority for the Zoo and we are taking appropriate action to prepare for any escalation of this outbreak, which includes sanitation training for staff and volunteers, increased cleaning and disinfecting, and stocking of essential sanitation supplies. We will also be adding extra hand washing stations around the Zoo for guests’ convenience.We continue to monitor the situation and follow all guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local authorities. Please check our Facebook for future updates.


PHOTOS: Empty Mary Ann Garber Elementary That Might Become Vocational School

Governor Lee Issues Guidance For Mass Gatherings, Schools, State Employees, And State Capitol Building

Georgia Senators Perdue And Loeffler Respond To Trump's National Emergency Declaration


The former Mary Ann Garber Elementary on Roanoke Avenue is being eyed for renovation and conversion into a vocational school for Hamilton County focusing on construction-related trades.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday issued further guidance regarding mass gatherings, schools, state employees and the State Capitol Building as more confirmed cases of COVID-19 surface in

Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler commented on President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration and Governor Brian Kemp's public health emergency declaration , which will




Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum's response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women's soccer team won the prestigious 'SheBelieves Cup' in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The 'SheBelieves' invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we'll hear about for a while as the coronavirus

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations


