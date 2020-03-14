Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, KENNETH MARK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|ARNOLD, JIMMY L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|AUSTIN, KEITH LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSESSION OF METHA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE V
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CONDRA, DAVID KEITH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/21/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/01/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION O PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION O PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
- VIOLATION O PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS
|
|FARMER, DENISE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAHAM, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
- THEFT OVER $1000
|
|HAYES, AMANDA M
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/20/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKS, REBECCA LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|HIGGINS, ANTHONY P
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HILL, KENNETH LAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|HUBBARD, DARIAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/05/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENCE
|
|LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|LAWERY, DEWAYNE ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MATTHEWS, PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/20/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MCMILLON, JOHNNIE LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/15/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|OLIVER, MITCHELL HAYES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PALMER, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/26/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|PARKER, VICTOR LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|ROSENBAUM, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
|
|SIMPSON, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
|
|SMITH, DARWIN ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STALYON, MEREDITH ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STANLEY, BRITTANY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STELLING, SHAWN CODY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STEPHENS, RACHEL ASHLYN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
|
|STRICKLAND, SHAMIA JACQUESE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- NONE PAYMENT OF CHILD SUPPORT
|
|TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TURPIN, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE
- INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
- CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
- CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN FOR RESALE
- CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS MARIHUANA FOR RESALE
|
|WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|