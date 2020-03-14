Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KENNETH MARK

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

AMASON, CHRISTIAN BRAD

8441 GRAY FOX COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ARNOLD, JIMMY L

905 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

AUSTIN, KEITH LEE

1747 WHITE OAK ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSESSION OF METHA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

---

BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL

102 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151836

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

---

BATES, MARLESE C

3708 CHIEF VANN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BEAM, SHELBY NICOLE

7918 SHALLOWMEADE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BLAKEMORE, CHARLES RAYMOND1029 WILSON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD7514 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE1816 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED BURGLARYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE VTHEFT OF PROPERTY---CONDRA, DAVID KEITH440 N MONT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN1995 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER9227 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION O PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATION O PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)VIOLATION O PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS---DIMAS-BRAN, JORGE ANTONIO1125 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DODD, TRACY M1712 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FARMER, DENISE MARIE1733 RAYJO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FOSKEY, AARON JAY4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE522 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---GOODWIN, CHARLES JR1507 WHEELER AVE Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRAHAM, JOSEPH3202 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)THEFT OVER $1000---HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN6229 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HAYES, AMANDA M7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEMPELL, ANTHONY LAMAR7615 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HICKS, REBECCA LEE4329 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---HIGGINS, ANTHONY P730 SOUTH GERMANTOWN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HILL, KENNETH LAQUAN4300 HOLLY RODGE DRIVE JACKSON, 38305Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEAR---HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK11490 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---HUBBARD, DARIAN4208 WILLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---HYATTE, TONYA L1507 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR1205 BOYNTON DR APT. #6 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENCE---KIMBROUGH, SAMUEL B2904 1 E 37 ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL6012 S HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---LAWERY, DEWAYNE ONEAL2617 REECE ALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---LAYNE, MATTHEW ROBERT LEON934 MT ZION RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 24 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING WHILE REVOKEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MATTHEWS, PRESTON2002 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MCMILLON, JOHNNIE LORENZO1807 Newton St Chattanooga, 374063036Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---MOORE, WILLIAM GREGGORY3302 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---OLIVER, MITCHELL HAYES7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PALMER, CHRISTOPHER868 WHEELER AVE Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---PARKER, VICTOR LEBRON2211 BENNETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL4603 PLAZA HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---POPE, FRANK BENJAMIN1802 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---REYNOLDS, JOSHUA AHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---ROSENBAUM, ROBERT1540 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---SIMPSON, MATTHEWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)---SMITH, DARWIN ONEAL1911 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SMITH, LARRY WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE3629 Thrushwood Dr Chattanooga, 374154812Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STALYON, MEREDITH ANN3629 Thrushwood Dr Chattanooga, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STANLEY, BRITTANY NICHOLE1206 OGRADY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STEAKLEY, TIMOTHY EDWARD1664 GREENDALE WAY APT #301 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STELLING, SHAWN CODY10488 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---STEPHENS, CHRISTA A308 NELSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMANUFACTURE SELL DELIVERY OR POSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V---STEPHENS, RACHEL ASHLYN1103 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---STRICKLAND, SHAMIA JACQUESE1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT 24 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---SULLIVAN, ANTONIO DEON2528 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000THEFT OVER 10000DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN3806 COTTONWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211307Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONE PAYMENT OF CHILD SUPPORT---TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES111 Miller Rd Signal Mountain, 373777672Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS516 BROOKS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED DL---TURPIN, JAMES ALLENHOMELESS GRAYSVILLE, 373385354Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL734 HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSTALKING---WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER3106 MOSELEY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA2018 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041443Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSS. OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALEINTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONCONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITCONSPIRACY TO POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALECONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN FOR RESALECONSPIRACY TO POSSESS MARIHUANA FOR RESALE---WHITE, DUSTIN RAY5322 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMS, MONTEL EUGENE5208 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161950Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDING

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, KENNETH MARK

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE ARNOLD, JIMMY L

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC AUSTIN, KEITH LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSESSION OF METHA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/30/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE V

THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDRA, DAVID KEITH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/21/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/01/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION O PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION O PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

VIOLATION O PROBATION (VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS FARMER, DENISE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAHAM, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

THEFT OVER $1000 HAYES, AMANDA M

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/20/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKS, REBECCA LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND HIGGINS, ANTHONY P

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HILL, KENNETH LAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/12/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE HUBBARD, DARIAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/05/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENCE LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM LAWERY, DEWAYNE ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MATTHEWS, PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/20/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCMILLON, JOHNNIE LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/15/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED OLIVER, MITCHELL HAYES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PALMER, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/26/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS PARKER, VICTOR LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION ROSENBAUM, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 SIMPSON, MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA) SMITH, DARWIN ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/20/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STALYON, MEREDITH ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/27/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STANLEY, BRITTANY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STELLING, SHAWN CODY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STEPHENS, RACHEL ASHLYN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) STRICKLAND, SHAMIA JACQUESE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

NONE PAYMENT OF CHILD SUPPORT TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/11/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED DL TURPIN, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/31/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE