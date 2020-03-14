Fleischmann Applauds Passage Of Bill Seeking To Halt Spread Of Coronavirus

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement on his vote in support of H.R. 6201 to provide more services and protections for Americans as the United States continues to fight and combat the spread of COVID-19:
“I am glad that Congress has come together in a bipartisan manner to protect American families as we continue to work to curb the spread of COVID-19.
This legislation provides critical additional funding to assist our nation’s most vulnerable. I will continue to work around the clock to assist the people of East Tennessee as we combat COVID-19.”
Last week, Congressman Fleischmann applauded the House passage of an emergency funding package to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.
Police responded to a February 2019 robbery call on Knotting Wood Way and
After over a year, a Chattanooga woman who allegedly was involved in a $1,500 robbery has been taken into custody.
Police responded to a February 2019 robbery call on Knotting Wood Way and promptly spoke to the victim. After cashing a $1,500 check for the members of his construction crew, he saw a white Ford Explorer on the roadway.
According to the police report, a man exited
A Sequatchie man was given yet another lengthy prison sentence after he was caught with a gun despite being a convicted felon. Dale Slaughter was sentenced to 84 months after he was seen waving a gun around an informant during a drug sale. When law enforcement searched the home later, they found the gun under his mattress.
Defense attorney Paul Bergmann attempted to give a valid
Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring.
I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle
The Saturday Funnies got an early start on giggles this week when our frenzied friends made a mad dash on toilet paper in the panic over the coronavirus. Are you serious? Hand sanitizer I can understand, as well as a supply of Clorox wipes in the truck to put between your hand and, say, the handle of a gasoline pump, but toilet tissue is altogether part of our ridiculous fears.
The Lookouts have announced that their annual FanFest event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution. The Lookouts are following the lead of other leagues and organizations while also following best practices from local, state, and federal officials regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
"The health and safety of our fans
No decision has been made yet on whether the sold-out game between UTC softball and the USA team will be canceled.
Officials said on Friday:
A Message from Chattanooga Sports Committee:
Dear fan and partners,
We are in contact with USA Softball about any potential decision to postpone or cancel the game scheduled for April 7, 2020. Protecting spectators and staff is