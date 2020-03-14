Fleischmann Applauds Passage Of Bill Seeking To Halt Spread Of Coronavirus

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement on his vote in support of H.R. 6201 to provide more services and protections for Americans as the United States continues to fight and combat the spread of COVID-19:

“I am glad that Congress has come together in a bipartisan manner to protect American families as we continue to work to curb the spread of COVID-19. This legislation provides critical additional funding to assist our nation’s most vulnerable. I will continue to work around the clock to assist the people of East Tennessee as we combat COVID-19.”

Last week, Congressman Fleischmann applauded the House passage of an emergency funding package to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.