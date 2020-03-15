Georgia Jumps From 66 To 99 Coronavirus Cases; Governor To Use National Guard For Special Duties

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 20 in Cobb County and 19 in Fulton County.

There remains one coronavirus death in the state - a 67-year-old man in Cobb County.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp responded by declaring a state medical emergency and calling on 2,000 National Guard troops as needed.

Georgia's coronavirus cases have jumped from 66 to 99 in one day.

