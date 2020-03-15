Georgia Jumps From 66 To 99 Coronavirus Cases; Governor To Use National Guard For Special Duties

Georgia's coronavirus cases have jumped from 66 to 99 in one day.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp responded by declaring a state medical emergency and calling on 2,000 National Guard troops as needed.
There remains one coronavirus death in the state - a 67-year-old man in Cobb County.
The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 20 in Cobb County and 19 in Fulton County.
Others:
Dekalb 9
Bartow 6
Cherokee 6
Dougherty 6
Fayette 5
Floyd 4
Gwinnett 4
Coweta 2
Clayton 2
Clark 2
Lowndes 2
Lee 2
Gordon 2
Newton 1
Charlton 1
Henry 1
Polk 1