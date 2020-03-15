 Sunday, March 15, 2020 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Georgia Jumps From 66 To 99 Coronavirus Cases; Governor To Use National Guard For Special Duties

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Georgia's coronavirus cases have jumped from 66 to 99 in one day.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp responded by declaring a state medical emergency and calling on 2,000 National Guard troops as needed.

There remains one coronavirus death in the state - a 67-year-old man in Cobb County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 20 in Cobb County and 19 in Fulton County. 

Others:

Dekalb 9

Bartow 6

Cherokee 6

Dougherty 6

Fayette 5

Floyd 4

Gwinnett 4

Coweta 2

Clayton 2

Clark 2

Lowndes 2

Lee 2

Gordon 2

Newton 1

Charlton 1

Henry 1

Polk 1


March 15, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 14, 2020

Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

March 14, 2020

Reward Offered For Arrest And Conviction Of Those Responsible For Dog Fighting


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRAMS, JOE BOB 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he ... (click for more)

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for dog fighting in the area of Lowery, 8th and 10th Streets in Cleveland. According ... (click for more)




Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRAMS, JOE BOB 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- ADKINS, ANGELA KAY 1300 PARK FORESTER DRIVE CATOOSA, 30742 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- ARMOUR, DEREK ... (click for more)

Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he was getting out of the vehicle and he did not receive the phone back. He tracked the phone to 2150 Church St, Cleveland, Tn. Police requested Bradley County to attempt to make contact at the ... (click for more)

The Selfish Brothers - And Response (2)

No matter what your political leaning, the New York Times is a prestigious newspaper that is published in multiple countries and recognized worldwide. It is for this reason that any article published in the Times that has a story referencing Chattanooga is especially noteworthy. Today's New York Times has a lengthy article that "highlights" two of our area residents, Matt and Noah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More On Corona Virus

Back on those rare afternoons when a Bear Bryant-coached Alabama football team was trailing, this usually early in the game, there would come an electrifying play where Alabama would score and regain the lead. That’s when Coach Bryant would bellow, “Now we got a game! Let’s go … we’re back in it … Now we got a game!” On the Alabama sidelines that battle cry was more famous than ... (click for more)

Bryan Softball Sweeps Double-Header From Milligan College As Sober, Keylon Shine

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – The Bryan Softball team continued their dominance in Appalachian Athletic Conference play this week when they traveled to Milligan College (Tenn.) and made easy work of the Buffaloes in a doubleheader. The Lions feasted for an overwhelming 15-1 victory in game one before blanking the Buffaloes in game two 2-0, improving to 12-7 overall and a spotless 6-0 in ... (click for more)

Lourdes University Outscores Bryan Nine, 8-1

DAYTON, Tenn. – After three scoreless frames in Wednesday’s non-conference meeting between 16 th -ranked Bryan baseball and the visiting Lourdes University (Ohio) Gray Wolves, it was Lourdes who broke open the scoring with a three-run rally in the fourth. The Gray Wolves were able to keep in front, holding the Lions to just one run in the fifth, before tacking on four insurance ... (click for more)


