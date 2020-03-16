Georgia Coronavirus Cases Rise To 121; Atlanta Area Most Affected

Georgia's coronavirus cases have risen to 121, with the Atlanta area most affected.

That comes after cases of the deadly new strain of virus had jumped from 66 to 99 in one day.

There remains one coronavirus death in the state - a 67-year-old man in Cobb County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 27 cases now in Fulton County and 22 in Cobb County. There are now five in Gwinnett County.

Others:

Dekalb 10

Bartow 9

Cherokee 7

Dougherty 6

Fayette 5

Clayton 5

Floyd 4

Clark 3

Lowndes 3

Gordon 2

Coweta 2



Henry 2

Lee 2

Troup 1

Hall 1

Polk 1

Paulding 1

Newton 1

Charlton 1

Forsyth 1