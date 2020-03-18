Baylor School Scientists Develop Improved Testing Protocol For Covid - 19

Two Baylor School faculty members, who are also Ph.D. research scientists, have developed an improved testing protocol for COVID-19 and are prepared to help with the area’s response to COVID-19 testing as needed.

The two individuals are trained in molecular biology and in working with viruses, and have the specialized equipment in their lab at Baylor to provide necessary assistance. This is a laboratory protocol process and Baylor is not a physical testing site. Their work focuses on ways in which testing could be improved or expedited in the state of Tennessee.