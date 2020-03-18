 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 62.0°F   mostly cloudy with haze   Mostly Cloudy with Haze

Sheriff's Office Receives 2nd Major Federal Grant For Program To Help Remove Those With Mental Issues From Jail

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has received a second major federal grant to help with a program designed to remove those with mental issues from the jail and provide ongoing support for them.

Gino Bennett, chief of staff, said the new grant is for $3.34 million.

A recently announced grant for the new Frequent Users Systems Engagement (FUSE) program was for $2.2 million.

Bennett said the two major grants came within 30 days of one another.

He said the local program has several unique features that have caught the attention of federal officials.

The long-sought program to help individuals with mental issues who often wind up in jail is set to go into operation in about a month.

Sheriff Jim Hammond and staff chose the Mental Health Cooperative to set up an Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team for Hamilton County beginning April 1. The contract will go through March 31, 2023, with the option to renew.

Ruth VanBergen, founder of the Nashville-based firm, said the team will include a variety of treatment specialists and aides.

The aim will be to provide help for the individual and keep them out of the jail.


