Georgia's Coronavirus Cases Spike To 287 (Up From 198); 10 Deaths Now Reported In The State

Georgia's coronavirus cases have spiked to 287 - up from 198 in one day - and the state is now reporting 10 deaths.

Two virus patients died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany They were a 42-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman, who both had pre-existing medical conditions.

A coronavirus patient died at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.

Healthcare community is saddened to learn of the first death of one of our patients with confirmed COVID-19 despite the heroic efforts of our physicians, nurses and care team. For this patient’s family, this is an incredibly sad day.”

Officials said, "The Emory

A 67-year-old man with underlying health issues died last week at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County. He was listed as the state's first coronavirus victim.

Members of the Georgia State Legislature were advised to go into quarantine after State Senatorn Brandon Beach (R) announced that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. He said he first experienced a cough and mild fever, but he felt well enough to take part in the legislative session on Monday.

On Wednesday, he disclosed that his test had come back positive, prompting Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) and House Speaker David Ralston (R) to call on all 236 state lawmakers to quarantine themselves through the end of March. The request was also sent to state Senate and House staffers.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 66 now in Fulton County and 37 in Cobb County. Gwinnett County now has 12 cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 26 cases - up from six three days ago. Floyd County remains at six cases. Gordon County at Calhoun has gone from three cases to four.

Others and the previous day's report:

Dekalb 22 (18)

Dougherty 20 (7)

Cherokee 16 (9)

Fayette 9 (8)

Clayton 6

Lowndes 6 (5)

Clark 6 (5)

Hall 5 (3)

Coweta 3 (2)

Paulding 3

Newton 3

Lee 3

Henry 3 (2)

Forsyth 3 (2)

Troup 2

Rockdale 1

Houston 1

Charleston 1 (0)

Early 1 (0)

Glynn 1 (0)

Laurens 1 (0)

Polk 1

Bibb 1 (0)

Charlton 1

Columbia 1

Richmond 1

Houston 1

Whitfield 1

Barrow 1

Unknown 6