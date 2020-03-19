 Thursday, March 19, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia's Coronavirus Cases Spike To 287 (Up From 198); 10 Deaths Now Reported In The State

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Georgia's coronavirus cases have spiked to 287 - up from 198 in one day - and the state is now reporting 10 deaths.

Two virus patients died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany They were a 42-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman, who both had pre-existing medical conditions.

 

A coronavirus patient died at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.

Officials said, "The Emory Healthcare community is saddened to learn of the first death of one of our patients with confirmed COVID-19 despite the heroic efforts of our physicians, nurses and care team. For this patient’s family, this is an incredibly sad day.”

 

A 67-year-old man with underlying health issues died last week at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County. He was listed as the state's first coronavirus victim.

 

Members of the Georgia State Legislature were advised to go into quarantine after State Senatorn Brandon Beach (R) announced that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. He said he first experienced a cough and mild fever, but he felt well enough to take part in the legislative session on Monday.

On Wednesday, he disclosed that his test had come back positive, prompting Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) and House Speaker David Ralston (R) to call on all 236 state lawmakers to quarantine themselves through the end of March. The request was also sent to state Senate and House staffers. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 66 now in Fulton County and 37 in Cobb County. Gwinnett County now has 12 cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 26 cases - up from six three days ago. Floyd County remains at six cases. Gordon County at Calhoun has gone from three cases to four.

Others and the previous day's report:

Dekalb  22 (18)

Dougherty 20 (7)

Cherokee 16 (9)

Fayette 9 (8)

Clayton 6

Lowndes 6 (5)

Clark 6 (5)

Hall 5 (3)

Coweta 3 (2)

Paulding 3

Newton 3

Lee 3

Henry 3 (2)

Forsyth 3 (2) 

Troup 2 

Rockdale 1

Houston 1

Charleston 1 (0)

Early 1 (0)

Glynn 1 (0)

Laurens 1 (0)

Polk 1

Bibb 1 (0)

Charlton 1

Columbia 1

Richmond 1 

Houston 1 

Whitfield 1

Barrow 1

Unknown 6


March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

March 19, 2020

Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home

March 19, 2020

Holman Tanner, 20, Shot And Killed At Residence On MLK Boulevard


CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled ... (click for more)

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in the 800 block of E. MLK Boulevard early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Holman Tanner. Police responded at approximately 12:42 ... (click for more)




Breaking News

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates." The following changes will remain in effect until further notice. No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting. Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient ... (click for more)

Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled up and then arrested, according to jail reports. In one case on Sunday, police responded to a domestic assault call on Roanoke Ave. The victim claimed she had been arguing with her husband, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Good News On The Coronavirus

Mr. Exum, Thank you for stepping out of our fear-engulfed culture to bring us good news on the coronavirus! Who would have thought West Point classmates? Hats off to these young men and their example of leadership - Refreshing, Encouraging and Calming! Tanya Goodpasture Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Rec Department Suspends Registration For Adult Softball Leagues

Registration for the adult spring softball leagues has been suspended. The Youth and Family Development/Recreation Division has released the following statement. According to Richard West, Sports Coordinator, “Due to concern with the Coronavirus outbreak Spring Softball Registration for Summit is now suspended until further notice. This will be re-evaluated April1. If you ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors