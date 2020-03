Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 24-March 1:

WILLIAMS CHRISTOPHER EUGENE W/M 36 OFFICER COPPOCK DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE

DURHAM THOMAS REECE W/M 31 OFFICER WALKER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ROBLERO TELMA E. H/F 38 SHACKLEFORD GSP DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

LILES ADDISON SCOTT W/M 34 OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

REED LONNIE DALE W/M 50 OFFICER MILLER VIOLATION OF PAROLE

KNIGHT CHRISTOPHER CORT W/M 31 OFFICER CAMP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA, BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

LOLLEY STEPHANIE DARLENE W/F 43 OFFICER YOUNG HOLD FOR COURT

PETTY JONATHAN CLOID W/M 41 OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

THOMPSON BENJAMIN MICHAEL W/M 37 OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

KRICH CAMERON MICHAEL W/M 39 OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

KISOR DYLAN MCKAY W/M 17 OFFICER CAMP DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCGRAW JEFF MCKENZIE W/M 38 OFFICER KELLEY CPD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 25 OFFICER CAMP PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROWN HAILEY ROCELIA W/F 23 ELLENBURG LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THOMPSON WILLIAM DANIEL W/M 39 MATTHEWS LMJCDTF PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SHROPSHIRE JACOB ANTONIO B/M 33 HOUSER LPD FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAIL TO YIELD WHEN ENTERING INTERSECTION WITH INJURIES

MOEN MELISSA ESTELLA W/F 54 OFFICER BROOME MARIJUANA - POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, NO INSURANCE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION

MARSH CALEB LAMAR B/M 28 MATTHEWS LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III, IV, OR V CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III, IV, OR V CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, PURCHASE, POSSESSS, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE OR SALE MARIJUANA

MOTLEY EMILY CAROLANN W/F 24 TATE LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HEARD ROBERT ALAN W/M 42 TATE LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHEATMINE

SANSING ALAN LLOYD W/M 64 TATE LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

BAILEY BRITTANY LYNN W/F 32 YORK LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, USE OF COMMUNICATION FACILITY IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY INVOLVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SIMS RICKY WAYNE W/M 40 TERRY LPD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – FELONY, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

DIXON KENNETH ALLEN B/M 59 MCWHORTER DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

CHAMBERS STEPHANIE EARLENE W/F 45 RAMOS DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

LAWSON HEATHER LYNN W/F 34 OFFICER ELLIOTT PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

MURPHY DOLLY ELISA W/F 37 OFFICER HENRY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA (3 COUNTS), TERRORISTIC THREATS – FELONY (3 COUNTS), BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE (2 COUNTS)

GREATHOUSE FLOYD W W/M 61 OFFICER HENRY RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSFER OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST OFFENDER

CODETT ZACKARY ALEXANDER B/M 24 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MOORIS ELI COOPER WM 36 *** OFFICER HEAD BATTERY

CARTER CHRISTOPHER LEE WM 34 *** OFFICER KIRY CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

EADS MELLISA ANN WF 47 *** OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION

BURCHARD SHERYL LYNNE WF 36 *** OFFICER SCARBROUGH BATERY FVA

MOORE JASON SHAWN WM 46 *** OFFICER HERPST SIMPLE BATTERY

BURCHARD DENNIS WAYNE WM 62 *** OFFICER SCARBROUGH SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

MIDDLETON CHARLOTTE DIANNA WF 54 *** OFFICER SIMPSON FTA,FTA

HENDERSON RICKY ALLEN WM 17 *** OFFICER CARTER SHOPLIFTING

DODD JESSICA LYNN WF 31 *** OFFICER WILLIAMS DUI

CARR THEODORE HAMILTON WM 57 *** OFFICER CLARK SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

WILLIAMS CHRISTOPHER EUGENE WM 36 *** OFFICER HERPST SUSPENDED LICENSE

CHASTAIN MATTHEW ALLEN WM 32 *** OFFICER SIMPSON FUGITIVE

PETTIGREW DAKOTA LEVI WM 20 *** OFFICER WORLEY POSS.

METH

SPIKES CHARLES JAMES BM 43 *** OFFICER BROWN HOLD FOR COURT

PENLEY-BLACK JOSHUA TYLER WM 23 *** OFFICER SIMPSON FAILURE TO APPEAR, OBSTRUCTION (M)

RACKLEY BRANDON DALE WM 34 *** SELF PROBATION (M)

WISHON SETH AXLEY WM 36 *** OFFICER WALKER SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

ROWLETT TRAVIS MALCOLM W/M 37 YORK DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WEST TAWNYA RENEE W/F 50 YORK DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

TALLENT BRANDY NICOLE W/F 35 75 KIRBY FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD.

PAINTER TOMMY DEWAYNE W/M 40 OFFICER HENRY FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, CONCEALING IDENDITY OF A VEHICLE, VIOLATION OF LIMITED DRIVING PERMIT

AVERY FISHER LILE W/M 23 OFFICER DUNN RPD HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA CO.

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 27 OFFICER CAMP CRIMINAL TRESPASS - DAMAGE TO PROPERTY UNDER $500

PAYNE SAMUEL ALEXANDER W/M 23 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

GUFFEY JASON SCOTT W/M 24 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SIMS GABRIEL ALEXANDER W/M 21 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

SNOW BRANDON GARRETT B/M 37 HOUSER LPD PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

GRAVITT JASON KYLE W/M 43 TATE DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

VEAL MARK ROGER W/M 36 OFFICER BROOME PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

DERRYBERRY JOHN ROBERT W/M 40 HARRIS DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

SCHOLL JAMES ALLAN W/M 32 HARRIS DTF RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSFER OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST OFFENDER, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

MITCHELL JAMES TIMOTHY W/M 57 ELLENBURG DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

HENDRICKS TESSA ANN W/F 39 HARRIS DTF RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSFER OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST OFFENDER, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TRAFFICKING COCAINE, ILLEGAL DRUGS, MARIJUANA, OR METHAMPHETAMINE

SIMPSON CLAYTON HAYES W/M 44 OFFICER BARKLEY FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

SATTERFIELD KIYANNE UNIQUE B/F 27 99691 OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, BROKEN TAILLIGHT LENSES

WRENN LAFRONTA MONTREL B/M 26 126353 OFFICER DYE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFNESE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN OR YIELD AFTER STOPPING

DANIELL ROBERT BRIAN W/M 50 80508 OFFICER BROOME DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PULEMOS JUAN ALBERTO H/M 30 126356 OFFICER DEDMON GSP DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, SPEEDING, DRIVING UNDER THE INLFUENCE OF ALCOHOL, HOLD FOR I.C.E.

CRUTCHFIELD THOMAS NEAL W/M 38 126354 OFFICER CAMP CRIMINAL TRESPASS – TRESPASSING ON PROPERTY, HIT AND RUN; DUTY OF DRIVER TO STOP OR RETURN TO SCENE OF ACCIDENT, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

KNOX WILLIAM ANDREW W/M 39 126355 OFFICER CAMP MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

PERKINS DEWAYNE HOWARD W/M 54 121777 SELF WEEKENDER ONLY

SHELTON CALVIN ANTONIO B/M 44 36772 OFFICER MATHIS LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

WATSON ANTHONY W/M 55 78920 OFFICER DYE POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

BAILEY KATHLEEN NMN B/F 67 OFFICER BARKLEY HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

LANGLEY KEITH SHANE W/M 39 878 OFFICER DYE CONTEMPT OF COURT CIVIL

HOLMES JIMMIE RAY W/M 45 80747 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, ABANDONMENT OF CERTAIN DANGEROUS DRUGS, POISONS, OR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES

SMITH NICHOLAS BERNARD W/M 28 126364 OFFICER CLARK SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS FELONY/BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE

CAMPBELL SAMANTHA RAE W/F 31 123550 OFFICER THOMASON SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE, SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

GREEN JOSHUA SHANE W/M 29 43883 OFFICER WEBER PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

DERRYBERRY THOMAS SETH W/M 33 126371 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WALLIN CORY LEE W/M 26 16097 OFFICER BARKLEY LOITERING OR PROWLING, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

BOTERO MARIA ANDREA W/F 23 126375 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA